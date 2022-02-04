Thiem forgoes all tournaments in Latin America. He will return to Indian Wells

Dominic Thiem will be just a tourist in Latin America. Although he flew to Argentina, confident of being able to play in Buenos Aires and therefore in the other “Golden Swing” tournaments, he has decided to give up not only the Baires tournament but also those of Rio and Santiago. He brings it back his colleague Jose Morgado. The articulation that has tormented him since last summer is not yet 100%, he prefers not to risk and once again postpones his return.

Thiem tried to contain the problem, without resorting to an operation so as not to have to undergo a long rehabilitation and stop. Evidently things are not going as hoped, so much so that the last time the US Open 2020 Champion took the field was last June.

“I was doing well with training in Vienna, but I suffered this setback, unfortunately I was forced to rest. It’s never easy to come back after being away from the competition for seven months. Now I will follow my doctor’s advice and, after resting for a couple of days, I will be back to train next week. I need constant time on the pitch before playing again, ”says Thiem.

His plan at this point is to return to Indian Wells.