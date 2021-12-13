Thiene. 2,680 glasses harmful to sight and a complaint: a blitz by the Finance company

Blitz of the Financiers of the Thiene lieutenancy in a factory in which 2,680 glasses were confiscated, which caused damage to sight and in particular to sight.

The investigation conducted by the Thienese military has put under observation the position of a limited liability company, operating in the sector of manufacturing toilet products, perfumes and soaps. In particular, in the course of the economic-financial police activity carried out by the Thienesi Fiamme Gialle, it was found that the Srl, qualified as an “importer”, would have marketed Personal Protective Equipment without the required safety requirements, which must be designed and manufactured in such a way that, under the foreseeable conditions of use for which they are intended, the user can normally carry out the activity which exposes him to risks, while at the same time having appropriate protection of the best possible level. In the case in question, however, the serious risk associated with the use of the products in question emerged, given that the same, marketed as category II devices, they offer no protection against laser light, causing damage to the retina and eyesight. In the flagrantity of the crime ascertained, a search was carried out in the spaces used for the sale and warehouse of the Srl, an activity which allowed the financiers of Thienesi to find and subject to evidential seizure the 2,680 Personal Protective Equipment. The legal representative of the Srl was reported to the Public Prosecutor of Vicenza. The service operation is part of a targeted activity carried out by the Thienese Fiamme Gialle aimed at protecting the market from the diffusion of products that do not comply with the safety standards imposed by the European Union and national legislation, so that honest economic operators benefit from fair conditions of competition, while promoting effective consumer protection and a competitive market.

Did you like this article? Share it on:

Print this news

