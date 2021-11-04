Thiene. Everything is ready for the opening of the Tosano, there are fears for the viability of the area

After shuttling between Costabissara and Bassano, Cassola and Cornedo, to learn the new ways of working, which will certainly be different from those of Carrefour, will return to work in Thiene. The Tosano in via del Terziario will open on November 18, which will test the viability of an area in which several shopping centers have already been established in recent years. Numerous readers have written to AltovicentinOnline in recent months to ask for the inauguration date of the ‘colossus’, known for its below cost. As is well known, the Carrefour has kept the shops in the gallery that surrounds the supermarket and these too, inevitably, will receive a shock. Especially for the first time, there will be a boom in turnout of customers who will flock to Thiene also out of curiosity, then the flow will decrease, but the Christmas period will be really intense, the forecasts say.

There is an enthusiastic air among the staff, about 150 employees, who in these months of work in progress, have been up early to go to the other Tosano supermarkets and someone got up at 3.30 to be punctual in Bassano or Cornedo for the reception of goods of dawn. For two months they did a sort of course to learn what they will have to put into practice from 18 November in Thiene. Different shifts than those of Carrefour and the use of the cash desks which will all be open at the same time. Those used to working in the appliance department will make a radical change and it seems that someone has spontaneously left their job in order not to have to live with the noises of the cash registers, to which everyone will have to adapt. From storage, to the freight yard, but also the arrangement of the shelves: everything will be different.

But there is also a positive air among the employees who have moved from Carrefour to the new chain. Someone had feared losing their job, however, Tosano has not fired anyone and is also looking for new figures to hire. There is even more enthusiasm because lately, Carrefour was not sailing in good waters and the executives did nothing but talk about it with the employees, who inevitably breathed a not beautiful air.

