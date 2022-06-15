Thierry Henry chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

Thierry Henry, the legendary Arsenal and France striker, believes his former FC Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi is a better player than Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although he chose the 34-year-old Argentinian, Thierry Henry believes people should enjoy watching the two masters in action.

For more than 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football with their unrivaled consistency, both at club and international level. Together, the two men have won 12 Ballons d’Or, in addition to numerous league titles and continental competitions.

In an interview with FIFA.com [via GOAL] in 2015, Henry explained his point of view.

“I played alongside Leo, so that’s my answer. I have enormous respect for Cristiano, as someone who has maintained such a level for several years. »

He pursues :

“It’s one thing to have a good season and then have another four years later, but to maintain that level for several consecutive years is another thing. »

The 44-year-old further added:

“People realize that, of course, but I feel like we don’t yet grasp the true extent of what these two are doing. Going forward, people will look in awe at the continuity, the goals, and the pressure that comes with doing this for so long. »

He concludes :

“So I’m full of respect for Ronaldo, but I played with Leo and had some amazing times with him, we lost and won together, so that’s all I have to say about Leo. »

Henry played with the Argentine at FC Barcelona between 2007 and 2010, scoring 49 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions. The Frenchman won two La Liga titles, a Copa Del Rey and a UEFA Champions League during his time in Spain.

Messi vs Ronaldo: a rivalry for eternity

The two Imperial footballers have been battling it out for over 15 years, trying to outdo each other and win personal awards like the coveted Ballon d’Or.

The duo topped La Liga’s goalscoring charts for nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018, playing for fierce rivals – FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

During this period, the Portuguese captain led Los Blancos to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (and another in 2014) and Messi led the Blaugrana to two European crowns in 2011 and 2015.

Messi currently plays for Ligue 1 champions PSG, while the Portuguese star plays for Premier League club Manchester United.

