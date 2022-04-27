Thierry Henry opens up on Lionel Messi’s ‘moment of weakness’ at PSG

Former Arsenal and FC Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has opened up on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi’s “moment of weakness”.

Messi scored the Parisian club’s only goal in the 1-1 draw with Lens and won their first trophy in France.

Paris Saint-Germain are now 10-time French champions, tied with AS Saint-Étienne, but that milestone was taken on a sour note.

A large part of the PSG supporters chose to leave the Parc des Princes before the end of the match. They finally celebrated their Ligue 1 victory outside the stadium.

The former FC Barcelona star was not present when his teammates celebrated their league title at the stadium and it caused controversy.

Theirry Henry, a former team-mate of the Argentine superstar at Barcelona, ​​claimed the 34-year-old showed weakness by not coming to celebrate their success.

However, Henry claimed that it’s only natural for Messi to feel hurt by the whistles and boos of PSG fans because he’s human too.

The 44-year-old told Prime Video Sport France:

“We saw him leave. Now, being in speculation, I don’t like it too much. All I can say is that at some point, when we find ourselves on the pitch, we are often whistled” “In this case, he has often been whistled lately at the Parc des Princes.

You can be one of the greatest players in history or maybe the greatest for some, it hurts.

I’m saying maybe he didn’t feel like celebrating that title at the time. He may have had other things in mind and he is a human being like everyone else.

“It is also a moment of weakness. He gave us a lot of fun, including a goal, which is not bad.

But he has his weaknesses, like everyone else, he may have shown a moment of weakness, didn’t come out, but he is a human being first and foremost. »

