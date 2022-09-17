Thierry Henry under the spell of Neymar

Yesterday during the victory of PSG against Brest (1-0), Neymar extended his stellar start to the season by scoring his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season, which allows him to be the only top scorer in the championship. In numbers, he scored 10 goals and delivered 7 assists in 9 matches. Thierry Henry likes the Neymar at the start of the season.

” His match against Juventus was extraordinary for me”

” On Neymar, we can talk about his ladle against Juventus, right foot control, left foot shot against Brest. We can talk about all that but when he does not run or would not run, we say it. There it must be said, he runs, he repeats the races to go deep. He does not balk at work, he tackles, he always remains glued to his team. He makes the effort, salute the 98 World champion for Prime Video Multiplying sprints is not easy. He is also physically well, he has prepared himself. […]What I like at the moment is his way of being. He is a leader and he is showing it not only with the ball but also without the ball.. His match against Juventus was for me extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy. Afterwards, we know the quality he has, but that speaks to me, it’s contagious.”