Entertainment

Thierry Henry under the spell of Neymar

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Thierry Henry

Yesterday during the victory of PSG against Brest (1-0), Neymar extended his stellar start to the season by scoring his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season, which allows him to be the only top scorer in the championship. In numbers, he scored 10 goals and delivered 7 assists in 9 matches. Thierry Henry likes the Neymar at the start of the season.

His match against Juventus was extraordinary for me

On Neymar, we can talk about his ladle against Juventus, right foot control, left foot shot against Brest. We can talk about all that but when he does not run or would not run, we say it. There it must be said, he runs, he repeats the races to go deep. He does not balk at work, he tackles, he always remains glued to his team. He makes the effort, salute the 98 World champion for Prime Video Multiplying sprints is not easy. He is also physically well, he has prepared himself. […]What I like at the moment is his way of being. He is a leader and he is showing it not only with the ball but also without the ball.. His match against Juventus was for me extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy. Afterwards, we know the quality he has, but that speaks to me, it’s contagious.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

A flock of sheep stops the filming of Mission: Impossible 8

4 mins ago

for January, Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his decision – Foot11.com

5 mins ago

Peter Dinklage is now Cyrano: “I know very well what it is to feel inferior to the person you love”

15 mins ago

the Palace of Monaco pays a moving tribute to Princess Grace

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button