‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’: the definitive exhibition

The image that Mugler projected to the world was nothing more than the most faithful reflection of his personality. Charismatic, cheerful, daring and provocative. If you had to define the designer Thierry Mugler, probably all the adjectives would be far from those that describe the designers who lived with him in the 80s, a time when luxury fashion reached its maximum splendor.

The French legacy was and still is one of the most remembered around the world. In exhibitions, books and samples, but above all in many of the garments that we see from the fashion consultants and experts of the moment: from Blanca Miró, through Sydney Sweeney to Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman or even royals like Olympia of Greece. Her iconic Vampire dress has gone around the world, but so did other emblematic designs that crowned the end of the last century, such as the Maschinenmensch, his famous robot outfit (six months in the making) that went up on the catwalk in 1995 or Madonna’s golden strapless dress much earlier, in 1987.

Helmut Newton, for the Revisited Monaco lingerie collection, 1998. Ready-to-wear, Fall/Winter 1998–99,1998-99. © Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin / BROOKLYN MUSEUM

As a child he dreamed of being a dancer, but he ended up being one of the greatest representatives of design and made hyper exaggerated silhouettes, narrow waists, pronounced necklines and everything that would enhance feminine curves. That he adored the female body is evidence that now clarifies the Brooklyn Museum even more in a new exhibition that will arrive in its rooms on November 18 to stay until May 7, 2023.

The New York sample Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, will go through Mugler’s work in its entirety: from his Haute Couture designs, through different costumes, sketches, photographs, accessories, videos and a lot of other unpublished material that other museums and galleries in Germany, France, the Netherlands or Canada could already have in their rooms. This is the final conclusion. the exhibition finale of a magnificent journey through Thierry Mugler’s career which has already received more than a million visitors in other geographical locations.

This tribute remembers a fashion creative director who, although many do not know it, was also a photographer, filmmaker and artist. In 1991, his talent spread to music and cinema and he directed the video clip of George Michael’s song too funky, which became an MTV and YouTube classic.

Chrysler Building, New York, 1988. Claude Heidemeyer in “Vertigo” by Mugler, 1988. MUGLER ARCHIVES / THIERRY MUGLER / BROOKLYN MUSEUM

He was the figure that we all remember when thinking about latex and PVC fashion, but he also treated like few others hair, glass and, of course, perfumes. Each of the corners of this exhibition will trace the path through the different stages of his life and work, from the more hippy designs and “Flower power1960’sgoing through the theatricality that he established on the catwalk in the 80s, until he got to dress recognized contemporary personalities such as Beyonce, Cardi B or Kim Kardashian that reflect the eternal legacy of the designer. A universe of superheroines, armor and medieval uniforms, and. A world where he advanced industrial design and futurism with models from the 90s like Tyra Banks, Linda Evangelista, Connie Girl or Eva Herzigova.

Detail of “La Chimère.” Emil Larson

Strolling through Mugler history is synonymous with mixing in the same cocktail glamour, with fiction, eroticism and naturalness. Also all possible cultural fields: art, literature, cinema and photography. Ingredients that, unexpectedly, he managed to synchronize in designs and works whose DNA is latent.

Organized by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Coming soon to Brooklyn adapted by the exhibition’s curator, Thierry-Maxime Loriot, and the Brooklyn Museum’s Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture, Matthew Yokobosky. One last chance to fully immerse yourself in his controversial and daring world.