Thierry Mugler, the most famous creations of the late designer

To look at the Mugler’s most iconic creations one has the impression of being in front of the work of an artist, rather than that of a stylist. Disappeared on Sunday 23 January at the age of 73, Manfred Thierry Mugler he was much more than a couturier. Failed dancer, born in Strasbourg and established in Paris in the 70s and 80s, he was a sculptor of the female body, a narrator of futuristic stories told through equally visionary clothes, a provocateur without limits and boundaries nor fear of daring. His was a woman of power but glamorous, sexy but gifted with greatness sense of humorreflected in exuberant silhouettes like the personalities needed to carry them.

Not surprisingly, her early fans included icons such as Diana Ross and Madonna, and more recently Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Cardi B, who at the 2019 Grammy Awards (re) brought a dress inspired by the Birth of Venus by Botticelli in his Haute Couture Fall Winter 1995 1996. The stars loved him, the press praised him, but his work was not always easy to understand. In 2003 Mugler had abandoned his brand, in the meantime passed under the wing of the Clarins group, to devote himself to his two (other) passions: perfumes and photography. “I used fashion to express myself at my best, but at a certain point this was no longer enough. I’m not in fashion, “he declared in an interview at the time.

Prophetically, his sudden disappearance coincided with one major exhibition-tribute to his work at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris: Thierry Mugler Couturissimeopen until April 24, 2022. Instead, we decided to pay homage to him here, with a gallery of his most unforgettable looks. Like him.