thieves sow the police with a BMW

One of the most commonly used statements when it comes to a car chase is “a scene at the Fast & Furious“, quoting the famous film saga with Vin Diesel. But the story that took place last Friday 21 January in the Lodi area it is so full of happenings , twists And adrenaline which seems instead the script of a action thriller well written, starring the thieves , one BMW and the Police . Let’s retrace the scene step by step.

Rome, escape from the roadblock: the pursuit of the stolen car starts

Thugs on a BMW 3 Series Station Wagon

Friday 21 January. We are located in Canzo, municipality in the province of Como. A Police officer at that time not on duty notices two individuals hooded and with a balaclava boarding a BMW 3 Series Touring. The agent gives the alarm to colleagues from nearby Peschiera Borromeo (province of Milan).

The theft of the bag

Meanwhile, the two from BMW travel to Bustighera, fraction of Mediglia (MI), where is it they steal a bag who was unattended inside a parked car, whose glass was broken. Immediately after the theft, they give themselves to the leak by car.

Police vs BMW: the furious chase takes place

During the theft, the Peschiera Police alerted by the agent to Canzo, she sends aowl car on the SS 415 Paullese – state road that connects Milan to Cremona – in an attempt to catch the BMW red-handed. Which happened on time. The steering wheel has indeed intercepted the two criminals and began to chase them from a distance. As soon as BMW noticed it, it rolled back at full throttle, triggering theChase. The cars have thus returned to the territory of Mediglia, causing the reaction of the local police, which in turn sent another patrol in pursuit. The Police of Peschiera and the Panthers of Mediglia against the thieves on the BMW. The wheels began to bite the asphalt of the provincial road that connects the municipalities of Sordio and Bettola, the scene of a furious pursuit.

A sideways pull to stop thieves

At one point, two twists. The first: thieves change their minds, turn abruptly against the flow and they return to Peschiera. At that point, here is the police gimmick: the police have in fact put a truck across the road to push offenders to stop.

Tir “dribbled”, in the wrong direction on the SS 415

But the thieves, thanks to the numerous horsepower of their BMW, did not give up and decided to “dribble” the truck continuing off-road, passing beyond the heavy vehicle and returning like this on the Paullese in the wrong direction, regardless of the cars driving in the opposite direction.

At 180 km / h speed, the Police are sowed

With such a high risk of accidents, the police decided to continue the long distance chase, tailing the BMW until the thieves decided to get back into the correct running order. But at that point the Station Wagon he had now set sail. TO over 180 km / h, without ever taking their foot off the accelerator, they took the east tangeziale e they managed to sow the authorities definitively.

BMW stolen and repeat offender

All finished? No. Because the police locate the BMW license plate, discovering that it is a stolen car already the protagonist of other thefts in the area. Investigations are still ongoing. But those territories won’t easily forget the day their streets turned into a Hollywood set.

He steals a van but to escape from the police he throws himself off a VIDEO bridge