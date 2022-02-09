Thieves steal the urn with the ashes of the dead daughter. The Mother’s Call: Give her back

Catherine Farrell-Breen, 31 years old from England, is shocked after the theft at her home in Birmingham: “That urn has no monetary value, but for the world”.

“If you have a heart, please return it.” This is the appeal launched by a desperate mother to the people who have taken possession of the urn containing the ashes of her dead daughter. Catherine Farrell-Breen31, suffered a burglary at her home in Birmingham. The thieves struck between 2:00 pm and 7:20 pm on Thursday 4 February while the woman, mother of two children (Loretta, eight years old and Larissa, seven years old), was on her shift as a waitress. After breaking down a back door, they stole a jar full of coins (worth £ 384, around 450 euros) and a Nintendo Switch. But above all they took away aurn containing the ashes of Phoenix, Catherine’s stillborn daughter.

Catherine with daughter Loretta

Now the 31-year-old has launched a desperate appeal to thieves: “I am devastated. Phoenix is ​​my first daughter and she was stillborn. She would have turned 10 in August. I cherish her ashes which I keep in an urn in my bedroom. On her birthday Loretta, Larissa and I go bowling to celebrate. We always keep her memory alive. “She told BirminghamLive. Mom added:” The urn is worth nothing. Maybe it’s because of the gold color, they thought it was an expensive vase, so they got it. “

“It has no monetary value, but to me it means the whole world. I ask these people, if you have a heart, please return it. What happened brought it all back to my mind: the pain of losing Phoenix. It’s like if it was happening again. “

There police of the West Midlands issued an appeal for the theft burglary: “The urn contains the ashes of the owner’s first daughter, who was born dead nearly 10 years ago, so we want whoever stole them to return them. She is understandably distressed. Cash and a Nintendo Switch were also stolen. but the urn has a very limited monetary value “.