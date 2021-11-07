Thieves stole a truck full of RTX 3000s

In a world where graphics cards are used for gaming, obtaining cryptocurrencies and doing scientific calculations, their value becomes very high. As a result, when they are in short supply, their actual selling prices skyrocket, which naturally makes them a target for thieves. Maybe this is what happened to EVGA when someone has stolen a load of GeForce RTX 30 series.

Photo Credit: EVGA

In a statement, the company said that a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards priced between $ 329.99 and $ 1959.99 (which is basically the full range starting from the GeForce RTX 3060 up to the GeForce RTX 3090) was stolen from a truck in Southern California October 29, 2021. It is unclear whether an armed robbery has occurred, but today such a cargo is certainly worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Stolen products could end up in a cryptocurrency mining data center or be sold through online auctions. To this end, EVGA reminds you that it is illegal to buy, receive, sell, hide, hold or help conceal the sale or possession of stolen items. Also, because EVGA knows the part numbers of stolen graphics cards, they will not register them or honor warranties or claims on these products, which is important for gamers, but may not be for miners. In the meantime, users can check if a card they are purchasing is affected by the problem directly on the EVGA website. Those with information on the stolen merchandise are requested to share the information with the company via an appropriate email.

Photo Credit: EVGA

EVGA has recently faced another problem with its graphics cards. In fact, last July, following the launch of the Closed Beta of New World, a video game developed by Amazon, several RTX 3090s were damaged due to the excessive heating that had affected the components. For more details, we advise you to read our previous dedicated article.