Thieves take advantage of distractions to steal cell phones

In the video that we present to you, the victim walks down the sidewalk without noticing that two individuals on a motorcycle are following him.

They take advantage of the fact that the young man is distractedThey accelerate the vehicle and one of them snatches the cell phone. The affected goes after them a few meters, but he cannot reach them.

In Mexico City they committed 158 assaults without violence in the first 30 days of 2022, some with this mode of operation.

The assailants take advantage of any distraction.

“The criminal will always go after the distracted person, whoever is looking at his cell phone. If you have noticed, in those videos that you refer, people are with their cell phones, perhaps waiting for transportation, a bicycle passes, a motorcycle passes and they are snatched from them “. Alfredo Almora García, director of crisis management and negotiation, SSC CDMX

Before going to work, Gerardo Meneses has some strategies to avoid being a victim of crime.

“I have the bad habit of always carrying my cell phone in my hand, because I’m terrible at directions. However, always be on the lookout, if you bring headphones, only have one so that you are on the lookout”. Gerardo Meneses, pedestrian

PHOTO: Getty Images

The authorities recommend do not carry valuables in sight and, above all, be alert at all times.

“If we go on a sidewalk, cross the street to see if the person continues. If we see that it continues behind us, we have to look for a safe place, a crowded place, a place where there is a presence of authority”. Alfredo Almora García, director of crisis management and negotiation, SSC CDMX

It also recommends activating the help buttons installed on the posts of the C4 cameras, where police support can be requested.

And remember that it is important that any theft must be reported to alert the authorities and in some way prevent these cases from continuing to occur.