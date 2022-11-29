Thimothée Chalamet and Vanessa Hudgens join “Entergalactic”

“Entergalactic”, the new animated series created by Kid Cudi, announced that it has a cast full of pure Hollywood stars, as reported by Just Jared Jr. The show, which recently premiered its preview, announced that the plot will focus on two artists that explore the search for love in New York.

Also, Timothée Chalamet (Jimmy), Ty Dolla Sign (Ky), Vanessa Hudgens (Karina), 070 Shake (Nadia), Jaden Smith (Jordan), Laura Harrier (Carmen), Christopher Abbott (Reed), Keith David (Mr. Rager), Teyana Taylor (boxing trainer), Arturo Castro (Len) and Macaulay Culkin (Downtown Pat) lend their voices to the animated characters.

Although the program does not have an exact release date, Netflix highlighted at the end of the clip that the episodes will be available in the fall, which would correspond to the month of September, according to the Internet.

On the other hand, Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, also lent his voice to the lead character of Jarabi. In the plot of “Entergalactic” the aforementioned strives to balance love and success. After reaching the goal of moving into his dream apartment, he falls in love with his neighbor, the photographer Meadow. Their relationship will be an explosion of art, music and fashion, details the synopsis published on the aforementioned site.

It would not be the first time…

As for Timohtee Chalamet and Kid Cudi, they had already worked together for the movie “Don’t Look Up.” In addition, in photos shared by the entertainment media, they have been seen spending time together.

The program is inspired by the eighth studio album of the interpreter of “Pursuit of Happiness”, which will have the same name as the animated series. In fact, the plan is for the album to be released sometime in 2022. It will also serve as the musical component of the series.