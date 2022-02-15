Thin eyebrows, the great comeback from the early 2000s

S.o come back. Thin brows are among us again. The zero years of the 2000s and the end of the nineties were not enough, here they are again this season.

The forerunner of this revival is Bella Hadid who already sported a thin arch on the red carpet of the last Cannes Film Festivalor rather of the Skinny Brows as they are called now. And they are part of that current called Y2Kaestheticwhere Y stands for “year” and 2K for 2000, who still wants the aesthetics of twenty years ago among us.

Thin eyebrows, sometimes they come back

After the Half Time at the Superbowl to the rhythm of hip-hop between Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige, after the #Bennifer back together as in a deja-vu that made most people doubt whether in the end a “heated soup” it might be a good idea, sentimentally speaking of course.

Now the jump back in time is complete with the return of thin eyebrows. Alongside Bella Hadid also Lila Grace Moss who recently appeared on social media alongside mom Kate with skinny arch, lto top Adwoa Aboah, Iris Law and, but only for script needs, also Nicole Kidman.

An absolutely controversial detail of the 1990s – early 2000s, and which perhaps many have preferred to forget in these two decades, it seemed that we had left them behind in favor of an arch, if not really thick like that of Cara Delevingne, at least more natural. And instead here they reappear.

Skinny Brows, when Gen Z is crazy about it

Merit, or perhaps the fault of those who can say it, of this great return belongs to Gen Z which is greatly influencing the beauty world. Undoubtedly the Skinny Brows have the great advantage of giving immediate freshness and an almost lifting effect to the face. Inspired by the famous “seagull wings” of the sixties, in the nineties they were taken from the top of the time, Naomi, Claudia and Kate in the front row.

The difference between yesterday and today is perhaps in the greater awareness. In fact, thin eyebrows are not for everyonethey must adapt to the face and be proportionate also because they tend to remove a lot of depth from the gaze, leaving space between the arch itself and the eyelid, as well as harden the gaze.

So surely now the “wild spinzettate” of the early 2000s can be avoided think of eyebrows that are so thin but still much more natural. That is, completely put aside those of Gwen Stefani of the time.

Regrow eyebrows

And if, seized by repentance, do you want to thicken your eyebrows? It is a long processthis particular hair is very difficult to grow, sometimes it takes even a year. However, light scrubs and specific serums help which reinforce the existing hair so as to thicken it.

