Things about Chloe Grace Moretz that most people don’t know

During a candid interview with Shape in 2021, Chloë Grace Moretz admitted that she once had an “unhealthy relationship with food.” Fortunately, the “Suspiria” star, who became obsessed with creating a calorie deficit, is now fully subscribed to the theory of mindful eating: essentially having what you want but in proportion. Well, most of the time anyway.

Despite her status as a pescetarian, Moretz confessed that during the early stages of the pandemic she succumbed to fried chicken. And not just a few wings now and then: “I ate Dave’s Hot Chicken: two fried chicken sandwiches every day. I thought, ‘I have to eat it. I don’t know what to do about it. .’ I became a little demon. So I said, ‘Something happened. I’m not well. My digestion is not normal. I’m totally exploding.’”

The Saturn Award winner finally went back to a much less greasy diet, and now she’s giving Jiro Ono a run for her money: “I wanted to get down to the basics of cooking, learn how to make my own bone broth, roux and sauces and then play with different cuisines. I also jumped into Japanese food, because I love its simplicity. I learned to use the same ingredients in 50 ways with various dashi broths.”