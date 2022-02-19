Things Anne Hathaway does to have a perfect figure

beautiful american actress Anne Hathaway always looks flawless with a great figure and her trainer reveals the things she does and there are several tricks.

to the actress of The Miserables She is one of the Hollywood celebrities who loves to dance and does it wherever she wants.

The personal trainer, Simone de la Rue, from Anne Hathaway revealed five things the actress does to show off a perfect figure.

“When you’re walking around your house do a step I call the basketball dribble. Move the opposite arm to each leg, imagining you’re dribbling a ball in front of each foot as you dance. It’s an easy way to get your heart rate up and start to work the muscles,” said the specialist.

Simone also assures that it is important that women do not overdo it when exercising. “I cringe every time I see people trying to do 1,000 sit-ups, it’s like they’re on a mission and they might end up with a neck brace!

Anne Hathaway’s Trainer recommends doing 20 minutes of cardio to get your roe going, dancing, running and jumping are great then tone up targeted areas with subtle movement.

For crunches, lie down with a pilates ball on your lower back. Then make an upward ‘C’ with your spine, so you’re contracting your abs slightly,” she explained.

Anne Hathaway also has a good diet and stays hydrated, you should banish sugary carbonated drinks, industrial pastries or any highly processed food from your diet and replace them with foods rich in fiber such as brown rice.

The specialist assures that sleeping well is even more important to improve the problem of overweight and cellulite. Therefore, it is best to make sure you get at least 7 hours of rest to maintain a healthy endocrine system.