Things between Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley are heating up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

There are many reasons why Amelia Shepherd is considered one of the most fascinating characters on Grey’s Anatomy. The fictional chief of neurosurgery is a huge part of the medical drama, played by none other than Caterina Scorsone. Caterina is widely recognized for her work on Grey’s Anatomy, but she has also been a part of shows like Private Practice, Station 19 and Missing.

Amelia made her intentions very clear on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy when she said, “My job isn’t to make you feel better about me. My job is to make my patients better.” It’s pretty obvious that she takes her career very seriously! Another thing she takes very seriously is her love life. Here’s what you need to know about your new love interest and the complications it could cause in the future.

Source: ABCWho is Amelia’s new love interest in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Amelia has been in love with the same person for several episodes in season 18. Her name is Dr. Kai Bartley and they are working on the Parkinson’s project in Minnesota together with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia. Amelia’s complicated ex Link (Chris Carmack) was on a mission to win her back by convincing her to reconcile, but when he got to her, he was more than surprised to find Amelia and Kai in a more than friendly embrace.

Instead of telling Amelia how that made him feel, he took his irrational anger out on her while they were both operating on Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), which of course makes us wonder if anyone ever gets proper treatment at Gray Sloan Memorial. Although they discussed it after the operation, things were left a bit unresolved as Amelia had to focus on the surgery that made her life’s career in Minnesota.

Source: ABC

Amelia and Link discuss Kai Bartley.

Amelia, Meredith, and Kai were finally able to perform their groundbreaking Parkinson’s surgery on Dr. Alan Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), which was, of course, very intense and emotional. After the surgery was completed, Kai invited Amelia to see a band play, where she discovered that Kai was in the band. Since no one can resist a lead singer, Amelia went home with Kai, which gave us one of the hottest sex scenes we’ve seen on the show in a long time.

Honestly, it’s very refreshing to see this kind of relationship play out in a way that doesn’t emphasize the fact that it’s not a cis heteronormative couple. They were sweet and affectionate with each other, and it left fans hoping to see more of this blossoming romance. Of course, Amelia had to leave Kai to go back to Seattle, but things were left open. Let’s cross our fingers that we get to see more of Kai.

Source: ABC

Kai invites Amelia to see his band play.

What about Amelia’s past love interests?

Link’s desire to get back together with Amelia might not be something she shares right now, but at one point, she was definitely interested in seeing what would happen. They were not seriously engaged when she found out that she was pregnant with her child, which added to the complications of her romance. Aside from Link, Amelia was also married to Owen earlier in her life, but the marriage was short-lived.

Before that, she was engaged to be married to James Peterson, but they had broken up when she realized she was ready to move to Seattle. Before that, she was engaged to Ryan Kerrigan while living in Los Angeles. They probably would have made it to the altar had it not been for his death.

Clearly, Amelia’s relationships over the years have been far from simple, and now that she’s in something of a love triangle with Link and Kai, it’s obvious things aren’t going to get any simpler anytime soon. These characters have a lot to sort through emotionally and some very serious conversations about the future need to take place.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm EST on ABC.

