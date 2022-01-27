“Things have happened and I have to understand why. Berrettini can hurt Nadal ”- OA Sport

Jannik Sinner ended his adventure at the Australian Open 2022. The Italian tennis player was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the first Grand Slam of the season. The South Tyrolean did not find the right means to counter the unleashed Greek and lost with a sharp 3-0, thus failing to continue his adventure on Melbourne’s outdoor cement. The 20-year-old can still be satisfied with the performance offered in the land of kangaroos and can look forward to the near future with optimism.

Jannik Sinner analyzed his performance on Eurosport: “He played better, there is no doubt. It makes me understand that I still have a lot to improve, I have to play tennis better in general, I have to know how to do more things. He played very well today, he served very well and I think he felt good on the pitch. I tried with everything I had, but today it wasn’t enough ”.

The number 10 in the world will immediately get to work to further refine his game: “We need to make some changes, we need to train and improve a lot to be on par with the best players in the world. My goal is to play many important games against the best players in the world, then let’s see what I will do throughout the season ”.

The blue then continued: “A positive week, the ATP Cup was also positive. The best match was the one with de Minaur I think, but there is not an exact one: everyone has difficulties, you have to find solutions to get yourself out and today I have not found them. The most important one was today and I have to understand why certain things happened so I will learn and move on“.

Jannik Sinner also focused on the semifinal between Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal, scheduled for Friday 28 January: “There are many chances of beating Nadal. Matteo is playing well, both have had two days of rest. It is to be seen how Rafa plays and how Matteo plays, it is a difficult game for both of us. Matteo’s weapons can hurt Rafa, it will be an interesting and difficult match for both of us, we cheer for Rafa (then he corrects himself: eh seh for Rafa, ed), for Matteo“.

