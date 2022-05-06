“Things in life”: Christian Nodal admits that he could resume his romance with Belinda

Christian Nodal continues to reap success after signing with Sony Music last Februarysince since then he has been able to release three new singles before the official release of his album “Forajido”.

The workload has allowed the 23-year-old singer to put aside his sentimental problems and forget for a while about what happened with Belinda and the entire media scandal. in which both have been involved since they announced their separation.

In an exclusive interview for the program “Despierta América”, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” and “Of the kisses that I gave you” confessed to the presenter Francisca Lachapel that he still maintains communication with the beautiful blonde despite the rumors that indicate that they ended due to alleged infidelities of the singer.

“We’ve had talks but, I don’t know… these are things that come from life”, He expressed without wanting to give more details.

Belinda and Christian Nodal got engaged in May 2021

Photo: Instagram

However, at Lachapel’s insistence, Nodal hinted that he does not rule out resuming the relationship in the future sentimental with Belinda.

“We have had talks, but as I say, I do not know in what position life puts us… It is not a definite no nor is it a definite yes, just… whatever life saysDo you understand me?” he laughed.

Christian Nodal will open his own label

Christian Nodal took advantage of the talk to talk about his professional future and it is that Coming soon will open his label Ladon, with which he intends to support new musical talents. In addition to a tattoo studio in Los Angeleswith the same name.

On a personal level, the artist assured that he would like to one day form a large family, since he intends to have five children.

Belinda and Christian Nodal began their relationship in July 2020, during their participation in La Voz Azteca. Photo: Instagram

In that sense, The singer was asked if he is open to falling in love again, since in recent weeks he has been seen with different women dining in luxurious places.to which he replied that they are all his friends and at the moment he does not have a formal relationship with anyone.

