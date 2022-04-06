Things Jared Leto has done as a method actor for a role: Joker, Morbius and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Jared Leto lost more than 28 pounds in two movies

Among the things the actor has done to get into a role are physical transformations, as in the case of ‘Requiem for a Dream’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, where he lost 28 and 30 pounds, respectively.

In 2013’s ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ he played Rayon, a transgender woman, and throughout the filming he never got out of character, which helped lead to a performance that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Lived on the streets of New York

Also for the 2000 film ‘Requiem for a Dream’, where he plays a heroin addict, the actor abstained from having sex and lived for a time as a homeless person on the streets of New York to more realistically show the cravings and the desire for drugs and food.

“It was miserable. I was in a painful and dark place, but it was rewarding. I don’t know if you’ve ever been famished, but there were a couple of moments near the end (of recordings) where I had hallucinations,” he told the BBC in January 2001.

She gained so much weight on ‘Chapter 27’ that she was in pain

But you can also do the opposite of the previous examples. For this movie where he played Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s killer, he gained 67 pounds and had to use a wheelchair to get around because so much weight hurt him when he walked.

“One of the problems was the pain I had in my feet. He couldn’t walk long distances. I had a wheelchair because it was very painful. My body was in shock at the amount of weight I gained,” he told Digital Spy in April 2015.

He moved around on crutches while recording ‘Morbius’

The director said he respected the actor’s method and process, but to avoid wasting so much time, Leto was given a wheelchair to go to the bathroom during breaks between takes.

He went blind for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

In the film, Leto has a secondary role as Dr. Niander Wallace, a creator of artificial beings known as Replicants. As his character is blind, the actor put on contact lenses that prevented him from seeing, in addition to having an assistant who helped him walk and thus get everywhere.

This was confirmed by the actor for The Wall Street Journal in September 2017, who also commented that he is aware that the things he does are extreme, but he would never go so far as to harm himself: “I’m crazy, but not insane.”

He sent bizarre gifts to the cast of ‘Suicide Squad’

When Leto first played the Batman villain Joker, he got so into the character that he started sending weird remarks to his fellow cast members, like giving Will Smith an envelope full of bullets and Margot Robbie a box with a rat inside and sent used condoms to other members of the production.

“I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise and spontaneity, and really break whatever kind of wall there was. Joker is someone who doesn’t respect things like personal space or boundaries,” he told E! in 2016.