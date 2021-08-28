Things to do, movies in Los Angeles: Charlie Chaplin, Mad Max

Find a movie through our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., stream online or play at a movie theater near you.

“Broken Arrow”

James Stewart stars in this first “revisionist” western of the 1950s, one of the first to portray Native Americans in a more positive light. With Jeff Chandler and Debra Paget. Feet in 35 mm. Part of Autry’s What’s Western series. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, LA 1:30 pm August 28. Included with museum admission ($ 6 – USD 14); Reservations are recommended. (323) 667-2000. teatro.org

“The cabin in the woods”

Classic horror films are turned upside down in this 2012 meta-film written by Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard and directed by Goddard. With Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th Floor, 888 Olive Street, Downtown Los Angeles 10:30 pm August 27th. $ 19.50 – $ 23.40. roofcinemaclub.com

Dance to the movies

This annual independent film show continues. TCL Chinese Theaters 6, Hollywood and Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. until 12 September. Various dates of performances. $ 18, $ 20; Steps: $ 425. danceswithfilms.com

“Scammers”

The name Brosnan… Pierce Brosnan: The actor formerly Agent 007 goes undercover to take down a murderous sect in early 19th century India in a new 4K reboot of this 1988 action thriller directed by Nicholas Mayer . The Westwood Landmark, 1045 Brookston Avenue, Westwood. 4.45pm and 7.00pm on August 27th; 14:30, 16:45 and 19:00 28-29 August; 4:45 pm and 7:00 pm 1-2 September. $ 10, $ 13. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

“8 1/2”

A new restoration in 4K of the black and white fairy tale by director Federico Fellini, winner of the 1963 Oscar, about the life of a director. Marcelo Mastroianni stars. In Italian with English subtitles. Noart Theater, 11,272 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles 1:30 pm, 4:20 pm and 7:15 pm August 27-29; 4:20 pm and 7:15 pm from 30 August to September. 2. $ 9, $ 12. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

“heat up”

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro play cops and thieves in Michael Mann’s epic 1995 crime thriller set in the City of Angels. Also in the cast are Val Kilmer and Ashley Judd. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Boulevard. LA 19:30 28 August, 18:30 29 August, 19:30 30-31 August. 10 US dollars; Presale tickets are sold out, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the entrance before each screening. thenewbev.com

“The Kid” with “The Gold Rush” and “City Lights”

There’s more Charlie Chaplin than you can shake a bent walking stick in this silent age comic trilogy directed and starring the film legend. Feet in 35 mm. Secret Movie Club at Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, Downtown Los Angeles 11am, 1pm and 3.15pm August 28th. Advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

Charlize Theron, Imperator Furiosa behind the wheel and Tom Hardee’s Max in Australian director George Miller’s 2015 reboot of his post-apocalyptic film series. El Segundo Rooftop Cinema Club, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking lot, El Segundo. 10:30 pm on September 2nd. $ 18.50 – $ 22.50; Advance purchase required. roofcinemaclub.com

“Mr. Hulot’s vacation”

The lovable star director Jacques Tate takes on a series of seaside adventures in this classic 1953 comedy film. In French with English subtitles. Feet in 35 mm. American cinema at the Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica. 16:00 28 August. $ 8, $ 13. americancinematheque.com

Loading... Advertisements

“Nashville”

A month-long tribute to Robert Altman concluded with the great American director’s sprawling 1975 drama set in the country music capital. With Keith Cardin, Ronnie Blakely, Ned Petty, Karen Black and Lily Tomlin. Cinema Frida, Calle Quattro Plaza, 305 E, 4th Street, Santa Ana. 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm August 28th, 7:30 pm August 29th, 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm August 30-31. 10.50 US dollars. thefridacinema.org

“The Raid: Redemption” and “The Raid 2”

The action is almost continuous in this double action thriller from Gareth Evan from 2011, starring Eko Uwais as a hardened Indonesian cop, with a sequel to his equally insane 2014. In Indonesian with English subtitles. Feet in 35 mm. Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, Downtown Los Angeles 8 and 10pm August 27. $ 16 – $ 28. Secretmovieclub.com

“fast run”

Emile Hirsch plays the titular race car driver in the classic Wachowskis 2008 live-action animated series of the 1960s. With Christina Ricci, John Goodman, Susan Sarandon and Matthew Fox. Brain Dead Studios at the silent cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Avenue. , LA August 20 August 29 US $ 12; Advance purchase required. studio.wearebraindead.com

“Stripes”

Now in the army: Bill Murray goes from slacker to conscript to episodic war hero in the 40th anniversary of the 1981 comedy show Evan Reitman. Harold Ramis, John Candy and Warren Oates also star. Fathom events, various local theaters (see website). 3.00pm and 7.00pm August 29th, 7.00pm September 2nd. $ 15. fathomevents.com

“this is the end”

Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán is back in action with this shocking 2013 comedy starring James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill. Montalban, 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood. at 20:00 on 27 August. $ 28.25 and up. themontalban.com