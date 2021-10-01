Things to know about The Mummy, the film with Tom Cruise

Appointment withaction Sunday 3 October at 21.20 on Italy 1 with The Mummy, the film of 2017, reconstruction of thehomonym 1932 film, also marks the reboot of the historical saga. Direct from Alex Kurtzman, In the cast appear Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis And Russell Crowe. Because of this project Great things were expected: it should have been the one that started the new one cinematic universe Dark Universe of the Universal, but the poor takings led to its cancellation.

A group of archeologists and military, including Nick Morton (Tom Cruise), ha desecrated a crypt unexplored in the depths of the desert and has awakened inadvertently the millennial creature that is buried within it, the Princess Ahmanet, to which inAncient Egypt the legitimate is subtracted throne. Determined to claim her role as Queen, gets powers supernatural selling the soul to Seth, but is captured and mummified alive for eternity. His sarcophagus is buried in Mesopotamia and buried in one pool filled with mercury in order to imprison his powers as well.

There mummy, brought back to life, plans to use from Morton for buy back the powers and cast its terrible curse on the whole of humanity. As the official trailer teases, Ahmanet begins at evoke the vast ones sands of the Middle East, using the labyrinthine paths of London to escape those who would like to bury her again. Intended to use the body of Nick in order to bring Seth to life, she clashes with him until the death.