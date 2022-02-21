Things to look at before hiring a fiber optic rate

As such, this is the vehicle that uses a light signal to transport data over long distances . Telephone companies use it as a method of connecting to the network. It is presented as a way of transmitting data from one point to another by means of electromagnetic impulses, which travel from one place to another through a thread of transparent glass or, where appropriate, of plastic material. But, do you know what you have to look at before contracting a fiber optic rate with a company?

It has become something totally indispensable, especially at a time when many people are teleworking and from which they need a quality internet connection so hiring the best fiber optic rate can make our lives more enjoyable.

Fiber optics is the backbone of all current communications systems, so we must choose with time and patience the one that best suits our needs . And it is that today practically all Spanish homes have internet service at home.

Points to consider about a fiber optic rate

Something important about it is that it is shown as the best option to contract internet, being the most efficient and the fastest. Of course, to have it, it is essential that you make sure that the fiber reaches your area, since otherwise you will have to settle for other alternatives (ADSL).

Likewise, this also concerns other connections of our day to day, such as cable television. A) Yes, the trend is clear compared to ADSL lines, which not only offer less speed, but also have a lower connection stability. While fiber lines are growing at a rapid rate, ADSL lines are seeing their figures decrease considerably every year and will end up disappearing. Therefore, you have to know aspects such as their coverage or speed.

Coverage

The first thing to consider is coverage. Not all addresses or homes have a good connection, since fiber is sometimes not available in very rural areas or even in old city centers.

For this reason, it is very important that the coverage of this fiber optic rate reaches the address where we are, because if there is no good coverage, it will be impossible for you to enjoy a most advanced technology and have a more stable and faster connection.

Upload and download speed

Another important point when contracting our fiber optic rate, of course, is the speed. You have to take into account both the upload and download rates offered by each company. This is essential, since having a higher or lower speed will not only make us download faster, but our connection will have ability to support more connected devices and using the net.

A very important factor to take into account is if that company offers symmetric speed. This means that both the upload speed and the download speed be the same. Today most fiber optic options have this option. We can always perform a speed test and check how the connection is. In addition, the connection will support the entire work team to be able to use the network without interference or disconnections.

Permanence

Once we have already chosen the coverage and speed that we want from our fiber optic rate, we must also take into account the permanence. Depending on the company with which we hire our product, the permanence ranges from 6 months to 18 months in the longest ones, normally in these permanence offers they usually offer the first months at a reduced cost and then increase it over time. Currently, the only companies that offer untethered fiber are those of Vodafone Yu, O2 and Movistar.

Thus, like any other product, what must reign above all else is common sense. Because at the time of hiring we have to think if we are going to take advantage of the bandwidth that they offer us. In fact, depending on the conditions, it is possible that we have more than enough with 120 or 300 Mb. Everything will depend on the number of devices you have connected to your network and the use you give it.

Prices and installation

For speed (300MB, 500, 600, 1GB…) there are operators that are more suitable also for their price. These are the ones that have the best quality / price ratio. That is why we must not forget about this fee when contracting fiber optics to avoid future surprises.

On the other hand, if what we want is to have a good fiber optic service with our rate, it is to make sure that the installation do the technical teambecause, on occasions, it is the users themselves who have to take charge of the installation or have to pay for it, since it is necessary to pay a deposit beforehand for the equipment to be installed.