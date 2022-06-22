Think you know the creatures from Avatar 2? James Cameron will surprise you!

The second installment of the Avatar saga is only six months away, but we continue to learn more about what awaits us in The Way of the Water. The film’s producer, Jon Landau, recently spoke in more detail about the marine world in which the film takes place.

The Avatar saga owes its originality to its Na’vis, but also to its luxuriant universe and its creatures straight out of the imagination of James Cameron. As its name suggests, The Way of the Water this time takes our heroes to the aquatic lands of the planet Pandora. We were able to get a glimpse of it in the first movie trailerand now the film’s producer is saying more about the new creatures whom we will meet in December.

Responding to an interview with Empire Magazine, Jon Landau dwelt on the tulkun, this species of big whale that we saw in the trailer. “A tulkun is 90 meters long. It’s a species as intelligent, in its own way, as the Na’vis,“said the producer, before also speaking on skimwings, flying sea creatures. “They are like giant flying fish, but keep their tails in the water to propel themselves. The Metkayina use them as military tanks when going into battle. They can fly at almost 100 kilometers per hour for very long durations.“

This second part of Avatar brings us back ten years after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and his partner Neytiri have become parents and live happily within their clan… Until the Resources Development Administration return to Pandora, for destructive purposes, no doubt. Jake and his family take refuge on the reefs and meet the aquatic clan of the Metkayina.

The film is again directed by james cameron (Titanic), which even has three more sequels in the works. The special effects, including the sea creatures, are developed by the famous studio Weta FX (The Lord of the Rings trilogy). In the casting, we find Sam Worthington (Terminator Rebirth) as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Neytiri, as well as Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe: The House of Darkness), Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Kate Winslet (Titanic), Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious).

Avatar: The Waterway is out in French theaters December 14, 2022. Before that, the first opus, released in 2009, will make its big comeback in cinemas on September 21, the opportunity to discover or review Avatar before the continuation of the adventures of Jake Sully and Neytiri.