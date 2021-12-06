Thinking about Europe has become an obligation. Ikoné first reinforcement identified
In Bologna Fiorentina won the first European play-off without suffering. A victory that can change the face of the season
Fiorentina dreams – we read on Florentine courier – with her the almost 2,000 fans who arrived in Bologna for an Apennine derby that graduated the viola fifth force in the league. And it is under the purple curve that at the end of the race the dg Barone starts the video call to the president Commisso, who has recently returned to the States. An important success, one of those that can change the face of the seasons. In the first European play-off of the season, the Italian team beat Bologna 3-2 not without suffering, a sign that some defensive problems have not yet been overcome but also that the lessons of the past have been assimilated. The mockery of Empoli must have returned to the minds of the coach and the players in the final minutes, but this time the line in front of Terracciano holds up to the final whistle and the three points are the reward for the growth (including character) of the group.
Between the network of advantage signed by Maleh and the final whistle there is the punishment of Biraghi, the rigor of Vlahovic (Nico Gonzalez puts a hand in all three purple networks) and some amnesia too. The right chain works wonders thanks to Odriozola, while in the middle of the ball management guaranteed by Torreira makes practically everyone play better. The responses are so positive that thinking about Europe has become an obligation today. Maybe also thanks to a hand from the market: the first reinforcement identified for the external lanes is Ikoné of Lille.
December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 10:40)
