Third allocation of places in the University and Medicine continues above 13 points in the cut-off mark

The University of Oviedo has made public this morning the third list of students admitted to degrees with limited places. Students who, after the two previous adjustment processes, have obtained a place must now formalize their registration from August 25 to 31. Whoever does not formalize the registration will leave the place free and the list of awards will run, since there are still new reviews to be completed before the process is completed. The claims period will also be open from August 25 to 31.

The intention of the University is that on September 6 the fourth list of admitted in Phase A and the second in Phase B and C will be published, and on September 27, the fifth allocation of places in Phase A and the third in Phase B and c.

The cut-off marks for this third award are provisional, since as vacancies become available they will be filled with students on the waiting list. In this first phase, the undergraduate studies with the highest access mark are: Medicine (13,065), which is the only degree that continues with a cut-off mark above 13; Double Degree in Mathematics and Physics (12,663 Option A and 12,990 Option B), Biotechnology (12,731) and Dentistry (12,950).