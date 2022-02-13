third annual global film day, here’s the lineup

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that talent will attend its third annual Global Movie Day, which will be held online on the Academy’s social media channels on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Why the annual Global Movie Day?

Academy: Third Global Day, the day is instituted by the Academy for film buffs around the world to celebrate their favorite films and interact with Academy members and directors on social media, while serving as a reminder of power of the cinema.

Academy: third global day-The contents

Exclusive contents of Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Kris Bowers, Patricia Cardoso, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Ariana DeBose, Ali Fazal, Danny Glover, Eiza González, and more, Tom Hanks will be presented on the Academy’s social channels , Aldis Hodge, Scarlett Johansson, Marc Maron, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Rodriguez, JK Simmons, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Amandla Stenberg, Taura Stinson, Diane Warren, Marlon Wayans and Reese Witherspoon.

The five artists

For the first time, five artists from five continents are selected to commemorate Global Movie Day with an illustration inspired by their favorite film genre, including animation / fantasy, drama, musical and science fiction. The artists are Jen Du, Maxime Manga, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Giselle Matz and Camila Rosa. The artwork will be unveiled online on Saturday.

Academy: third global day-Dawn Hudson

“Global Movie Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our deep-rooted love of movies,” said Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy. “What a pleasure to immerse yourself in the world of cinema, in fact, no matter where we come from or which films resonate with us personally. And this year, the Academy is thrilled to highlight five talented artists from around the world who have created extraordinary works to represent their favorite genres. ”

The Global Movie Day

The event is proposed every year on the second Saturday of February. The inaugural Global Movie Day was February 8, 2020, the day before the 92nd Oscar®.

