third Bassino, outside Goggia. Second heat at 12.30 – OA Sport

10.52 Thanks for joining us, see you at 12.30 for the second run. See you later.

10.50 The ranking after the first heat:

Sara Hector (Sweden) Tessa Worley (France) +0.08 Marta Bassino (Italy) +0.23 Katharina Trouppe (Austria) +0.76 Meta Hrovat (Slovenia) +0.80 Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) +0.87 Ana Bucik (Slovenia) +0.97 Valerie Grenier (Canada) +1.00 Coralie Frasse Sombet (France) +1.24 Tina Robnik (Slovenia) +1.26

14th Mikaela Shiffrin at 1.48, 15th Petra Vlhova at 1.51, 19th Elena Curtoni at 1.55. Not qualified Sofia Goggia, Roberta Midali, Roberta Melesi and Vivien Insam.

10.49 Ilaria Ghisalberti 38th at 3 ″ 25.

10.48 Outside Sofia Goggia, 31st at 2 ″ 46.

10.46 Vivien Insam 34ma at 2 ″ 84.

10.43 Sofia Goggia is 30th, 11 athletes are missing.

10.34 Roberta Melesi does not qualify, 33rd at 3 ″ 43. Sofia Goggia is 29th, there are still 20 athletes missing. More no than yes for the qualification.

10.32 It gets very hard for Sofia Goggia, now 29th.

10.30 Outside Roberta Midali, 33rd at 4 ″ 13. Always 28th Sofia Goggia, but it is still long.

10.24 The ranking after the first 30:

10.22 25th at 2 ″ 24 for the Austrian Katharina Huber.

10.20 The French Clara Direz is 13th at 1 ″ 47. The transalpines are doing very well today.

10.18 The Swiss Simone Wild closes twentieth at 1 ″ 87. Unfortunately Sofia Goggia was very wrong, the lack of qualification would not be surprising.

10.17 The Swiss Andrea Ellenberger is 23rd at 2 ″ 33. Sofia Goggia 24ma at 2 ″ 46, increasingly at risk of elimination.

10.16 Serious mistake in the final for Slovenian Tina Robnik: nevertheless she is tenth at 1 ″ 26. Three Slovenians in the top 10 on their home track!

10.14 Valerie Grenier is surpassed: the Canadian is brilliant octave at 1 ″ 00! At the moment Shiffrin 12ma and Vlhova 13ma, incredible.

10.13 Even Paula Moltzan in front of Sofia Goggia: the American is 18th at 1 ″ 89.

10.11 The Norwegian Maria Therese Tviberg is 17th at 1 ″ 66. 16th Elena Curtoni at 1 ″ 55, 20th Sofia Goggia at 2 ″ 46.

10.08 The Slovenian Ana Bucik is excellent, seventh at 0.97 on the home snow. Now the track, albeit with some signs, is holding up really well.

10.06 The Austrian Ricarda Haaser is 16th at 1 ″ 97. Sofia Goggia 18th. Are you starting to shake for qualification? It must be said that soon the level will drop with the succession of bibs.

10.05 One of the best heats of her career for the French Coralie Frasse Sombet: she is seventh at 1 ″ 24! The transalpine made the most of the track designed by her coach.

10.04 The American Nina O’Brien is 18th at 3 ″ 37.

10.02 In great shape and rise Katharina Truppe. The Austrian is fourth at 0.76, 53 cents away from the virtual podium of Marta Bassino.

10.00 The best Elena Curtoni of the year in giant. It is 13m at 1 ″ 55, technically growing.

9.59 Well the Swiss Wendy Holdener, sixth at 1 ″ 32: Shiffrin and Vhlova lose another position. It’s up to Elena Curtoni.

9.57 The first 15. The Swedish Sara Hector took the lead with 0.08 on Worley and 0.23 on Marta Bassino. Followed by Hrovat at 0.80, Gisin at 0.87, Holtmann at 1.36. Only seventh Mikaela Shiffrin at 1.48, eighth Petra Vlhova at 1.51. Sofia Goggia did not convince, 13ma at 2.46 and with a round full of errors.

9.55 The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel is ninth at 1 ″ 52.

9.53 The Slovenian Meta Hrovat is exceptional, fourth at 8 tenths! Recall that Marta Bassino, even with a test not free from errors, is third only 23 cents behind Sara Hector.

9.52 Excellent Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann, fifth at 1 ″ 36: she finishes in front of Shiffrin and Vlhova. We hoped that Sofia Goggia could also succeed, but nothing to do.

9.50 The Austrian Katharina Liensberger is eleventh at 2 ″ 48, 2 cents behind Sofia Goggia. The Bergamo rider will qualify, but even today she won’t be able to win many points at home between the wide doors. The track begins to deteriorate.

9.48 Bad Sofia Goggia, she made chain mistakes. On the final wall the skis did not seem to hold. He is tenth at 2 ″ 46. In giant it is really hard, there is little to do: you have to focus on downhill and super-G towards the Olympics.

9.47 Robinson combines all the colors, plants two doors from the end and closes last at 4 ″ 56. Now Sofia Goggia: the goal is to stay under 2 seconds, the dream would be to stay ahead of Shiffrin and Vlhova …

9.46 And in fact Robinson leads 23 cents to the first intermediate, behind by 15 to the second.

9.45 It limits Gasienica-Daniel damage and is seventh at 1 ″ 53. Now the New Zealander Alice Robinson: from her you can expect anything, for better or for worse.

9.43 Bad for the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer, last at 1 ″ 99. It’s up to the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, on her return from Covid.

9.41 Hector is disputing the season of life. The Swede takes the lead with 0.08 over Worley and 0.23 over Bassino. Fifth Shiffrin at 1 ″ 48, sixth Vlhova at 1 ″ 51.

9.40 The Swedish Sara Hector starts very strong, 11 cents ahead at the first detection.

9.40 Excellent Michelle Gisin. The Swiss recovers 17 cents in the last sector and is third at 0.79 from Worley.

9.38 The Swiss Gut-Behrami is fifth at 1 ″ 45. At the moment Worley and Bassino have played a race apart from the others. And to say that the Piedmontese was not perfect and did not fully convince us: she can certainly do better. It’s the Swiss Michelle Gisin’s turn.

9.37 Gut-Behrami pays 0.73 per second detection.

9.36 Petra Vlhova on arrival is fourth at 1 ″ 43. The Slovakian and Shiffrin are far behind, excellent news for Sofia Goggia in terms of the general classification. Marta Bassino is always second only 15 cents from Worley. Now Lara Gut-Behrami is back in the race after the long stop for Covid.

9.35 0.22 late for Vlhova in the first set, 0.66 in the second. Better than Shiffrin.

9.34 Mikaela Shiffrin accuses 1 ″ 40 on arrival from Tessa Worley. Recently the American struggled to find the feeling with Podkoren: in 2021 she finished sixth twice. Let’s now look at the Slovak Petra Vlhova.

9.33 Shiffrin pays 24 cents to the first intermediate, even 86 to the second!

9.32 Tessa Worley is confirmed in great shape after the victory of Lienz and takes the lead with 15 cents over Marta Bassino. It’s the American Mikaela Shiffrin’s turn.

9.31 1’07 ″ 46 the time of Marta Bassino. In the upper part she made an important mistake, from the middle down she didn’t seem to attack at 100%. We’ll see, it’s up to the French Tessa Worley. The transalpine is behind by 0.08 at the first reading.

9.30 The female giant of Kranjska Gora started with Marta Bassino, bib n.1.

9.28 Marta Bassino is ready at the starting gate.

9.25 Hard snow, but not frozen.

9.23 Petra Vlhova, on the other hand, has never won in giant leagues in Kranjska Gora: best result is 2nd place in 2020.

9.21 Mikaela Shiffrin won on Podkoren in 2018, but in 2021 she did not go beyond two sixth places.

9.19 Last year Sofia Goggia obtained a 15th and a 7th place: would you sign up for this last result today? In 2018, however, it came third.

9.13 Last year two giants took place in Kranjska Gora and Marta Bassino won them both.

9.10 The first heat was traced by Pierre Guillot-Patrique, coach of France. The second will be the turn of José Luis Alejo Hervas, Switzerland coach.

9.07 The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel return after Covid. Positive and absent, however, the Slovenian Andreja Slokar.

9.05 The starting bibs of the Italians: 1 Marta Bassino, 11 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 36 Roberta Midali, 40 Roberta Melesi, 51 Vivien Insam, 54 Ilaria Ghisalberti.

9.03 We remind you that Federica Brignone is absent due to a slight inflammation of the patellar tendon of the right knee. As a precaution he preferred to skip this weekend, he will be back in the race in seven days in Zauchensee.

9.01 The starting bibs of the first heat:

1 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

2 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA Rossignol

3 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

4 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

5 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

6 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

7 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

8 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

9 435334 GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna 1994 POL Atomic

10 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL Voelkl

11 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

12 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

13 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

14 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

15 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

16 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

19 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

20 197124 FRASSE SOMBET Coralie 1991 FRA Head

21 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

22 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

23 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

24 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

25 107613 GRENIER Valerie 1996 CAN Rossignol

26 565373 ROBNIK Tina 1991 SLO Voelkl

27 516283 ELLENBERGER Andrea 1993 ON Stoeckli

28 516268 WILD Simone 1993 SUI Fischer

29 197651 DIREZ Clara 1995 FRA Dynastar

30 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

31 405138 JELINKOVA Adriana 1995 NED

32 56373 MOERZINGER Elisa 1997 AUT Rossignol

33 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

34 507018 RASK Sara 2000 SWE Rossignol

35 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

36 298723 MIDALI Roberta 1994 ITA Rossignol

37 56199 KAPPAURER Elisabeth 1994 AUT Head

38 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 RUS Atomic

39 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

40 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

41 435432 LUCZAK Magdalena 2001 POL Atomic

42 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

43 107532 TOMMY Mikaela 1995 CAN Dynastar

44 516407 KASPER Vanessa 1996 SUI Head

45 6536833 ROUNTREE-WILLIAMS Nicola 2002 USA Voelkl

46 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

47 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head

48 516574 HAERRI Vivianne 1999 ON Stoeckli

49 307704 ARAI Mio 1997 JPN Head

50 108461 RICHARDSON Britt 2003 CAN

51 299632 INSAM Vivien 1997 ITA Rossignol

52 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

53 108075 BENNETT Sarah 2001 CAN

54 6295352 GHISALBERTI Ilaria 2000 ITA Head

55 206885 SCHLOSSER Paulina 2001 GER Voelkl

56 496055 PAU Nuria 1994 ESP Fischer

57 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

58 285021 SZOLLOS Noa 2003 ISR Kaestle

59 565496 MUROVEC Nika 2002 SLO

60 565502 KNIFIC Lina 2002 SLO

9.00 The first heat will start at 9.30, the second at 12.30.

8.58 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the female giant from Kranjska Gora.

THE WORLD CUP WEEKEND PROGRAM

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the female giant of Kranjska Gora. The track called Podkoren replaces the impassable Maribor hill for the Slovenian World Cup event.

Federica Brignone is missing from the blue ranks, in spite of himself stopped by an inflammation of the patellar tendon of the right knee. Instead we will see Sofia Goggia at the starting gate, third on these snows in 2018 and Marta Bassino, back from a double triumph in 2021. The tricolor group is completed by Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Roberta Midali and Ilaria Ghisalberti.

The fight for victory promises to be exciting since all the major interpreters of the discipline, Sara Hector aside, have obtained at least one podium in the locality. The ranking dedicated to narrow gates includes four athletes enclosed in 53 points (We are talking about Mikaela Shiffrin, Hector herself, Petra Vlhova and Tessa Worley) but it is not excluded that other specialists such as Bassino and Michelle Gisin can fit in in contention to the crystal globe.

Alpine skiing, the precedents of the blue in Kranjska Gora. A year ago Marta Bassino scored a double

The first run of the giant from Kranjska Gora is scheduled for 9.30 while the second descent will start at 12.30. You can follow the updates in real time through the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport, stay with us to not miss a single descent!

Photo: Lapresse