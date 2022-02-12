third consecutive defeat of the Azzurri – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

09.50 The live ends here, thanks for following us. See you at the next live broadcast, have a good day at OA Sport.

09.48 Third consecutive defeat of the Azzurri: Italy-China 9-12.

09.45 NOOOO !!!! Ma’s take out brings the curtain down on the match. Italy-China 9-12.

09.40 Italy must steal the hand by marking two points to force the extra end.

09.36 SIIIIIII !!! Hit and roll by Retornaz. Italy marks two points !!!! Italy-China 9-11 after nine ends.

09.32 Draw by Retornaz, who tries to build a three-point game with the last stone.

09.28 Mosaner fails to draw, who remains short. He is up to the skips, but the end could be near.

09.20 NOOOO !!!! Double take out by Ma, who scores three points and returns to +4. Italy-China 7-11 after eight ends.

09.18 Draw by Retornaz, which however exposes itself to the double take out.

09.14 Instead, Zou manages to double take out.

09.12 The double take out of Mosaner fails, the point remains doubtful but China has the advantage of the hammer.

09.03 SIIIIIII !!! Short the draw of Ma. Italy steals the hand and scores a point !!!! Italy-China 7-8 after seven ends.

09.00 Excellent take out of Retornaz, but the last pitch will be Chinese.

08.57 Excellent guard by Amos Mosaner in defense of the point.

08.55 Wang’s raise is imperfect, Italy can take advantage of it.

08.53 Along Arman’s draw, China can take advantage of it with a freeze.

08.48 SIIIIIII !!! Excellent take out by Joel Retornaz who signs two points for the Azzurri !!!! Italy-China 6-8 after six end.

08.47 Retornaz raise perfect, the point becomes Italian.

08.45 Beautiful guard from China, who also enters the house with the stone.

08.41 Excellent raise by Mosaner, but the point remains Chinese.

08.35 After the break, China immediately enters the house, while Italy plays the guards.

08.28 NOOOO !!!! Excellent draw from China, which marks three points and returns to +4. Italy-China 4-8 in the middle of the game.

08.26 Double take out of China. Three points, it’s up to Retornaz.

08.20 Amos Mosaner’s draw is slightly long and wide. We will see if China will take advantage of it.

08.10 SIIIIIII !!! Promotion take out by Joel Retornaz who signs three points for the Azzurri !!!! Italy-China 4-5 after four ends.

08.07 Time out called from Italy.

08.04 China responds with another draw, but does not find the freeze. Now it’s up to Italy with Retornaz.

08.01 Excellent draw of the Chinese third, now Mosaner is called to hit and roll.

07.58 First mistake of the match for China, which fails to remove an Italian guard. Italy, however, does not take advantage of it to the fullest.

07.52 NOOO !!! Retornaz error, which fails in the double take out. Three points for the Chinese. Italy-China 1-5 after three ends.

07.45 China seems to be able to build a big end. Blues worried and in conversation. It’s up to the skips.

07.41 Italy goes on the button, but China removes the guards to open the game in the center.

07.37 SIIIIIII – Draw by Retornaz that is satisfied with a point. Italy-China 1-2 after two ends.

07.31 Excellent Chinese draw near the button, protected by the guard.

07.29 Amos Mosaner removes the Chinese stone, but China makes an excellent take out.

07.24 Game focused on the button, freeze on both sides.

07.18 NOOOO !!!!! The Cin takes advantage of the error and marks two points after the measurement. Italy-China 0-2 after the first end.

07.13 Retornaz tries to hide behind the guard but fails.

07.10 It goes towards a null end. In fact, halfway through the recovery the house is empty.

07.08 Italian guard, China enters the house.

07.05 The first end of Italy-China begins.

07.00 The match will start at 07.05. Everything is ready.

06.55 Last stone draw: Italy 92.2 cm, China 61.7 cm. In the first end the last stone will be from China.

06.45 Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simon Gonin are, in fact, veterans of the defeats against Great Britain and Sweden. A heavy double setback against two battleships, to be driven out absolutely with a convinced statement against the affordable Asian team. Italy will have to maintain the right concentration and play in the best possible way if they want to win.

06.35 Hello and welcome to the direct live text of Italy-China, a match valid for the men’s curling tournament of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Azzurri return to the ice of the Chinese capital to face the hosts in a crucial match for the fate of the National at the Games: the tricolor quartet is forced to win in order to continue to cherish the dream of reaching the semifinals of the Five Circles review.

