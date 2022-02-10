third consecutive gold for the Germans Windl / Arlt. Sixth place for the Azzurri Rieder / Kainzwaldner – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15:19 Our LIVE LIVE ends here, with the triumph of the legendary Windl and Arlt. Thank you for being with us and keep following OA Sport for all the analyzes and insights on this and all the other races of the Beijing 2022 Olympics!

15:18 The medal would hardly have arrived even without that mistake. But certainly the flaw at the end precluded the Azzurri from an excellent fourth place.

15:17 Double for Germany that places Eggert and Benecken on the second step of the podium. Bronze for the Austrians Steu / Koller who precede the two Latvian couples and then the Azzurri, protagonists in any case of a decent match.

15:15 They are immediately celebrated by the whole team, including rivals Eggert and Benecken together with another legend of this discipline, Natalia Geisenberger who yesterday managed to accomplish the same feat, winning the third gold.

15:13 ALWAYS THEM! Third consecutive success for the two Tobias! Wendl and Arlt are in the legend!

15:12 Last couple. Wendl / Arlt for the legend, for the third consecutive gold! They start from just 45 thousandths of an advantage over their compatriots!

15:11 WHAT MISSING FOR EGGERT / BENECKEN! 1: 56.653 the time with which they will try to unseat the Wendl / Arlt champions.

15:09 Good heat for the Austrians who place a 1: 57.065 and wait for the Germans.

15:08 The race continues, the Austrians Steu and Koller have to defend themselves from the Latvians and will try to improve their position.

15:07 Error on the final for the blue couple who waste what could have been a good run. They put themselves in third place and say goodbye to the medal dream.

15:05 WE ARE THERE! Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner to attack the medals!

15:04 Bots / Plume take the lead even with a not exceptional time. Here we are…

15:03 Moment of the second Latvian couple. They are only 26 thousandths behind the Azzurri.

15:01 The Latvians get comfortably on their heads. 1: 57.437 their time with which they will try to attack the position of the blues as well.

15:00 The fight for the upper floors of the ranking begins. Turn of the Sics brothers, Latvia. They start from 58,703

14:59 Canadians still very well. 1: 57.918 the time and put themselves in front of the Russian couple for 75 thousandths.

14:59 It’s up to the Canadians Walker / Snith, very positive in the first run

14:58 1: 58.065 the time of the Poles, who are placed in second place.

14:57 The Polish couple Chmielewski / Kowalewski gets off. We are approaching the decisive moment …

14:55 Denisiyev and Antonov take the lead with over 5 tenths of advantage over their compatriots, total time of 1: 57.993

14:54 Second Russian couple, also subdued in the first run.

14:53 Third place for the Koreans. 1: 58.727 their time.

14:52 It’s time for Park / Cho, a Korean couple starting from the time of 59.361.

14:51 The Russians take the lead with just 7 thousandths of an advantage. 1: 58.508 the total time

14:50 It’s up to Bogdanov and Prokhorov, one of the two Russian couples, both disappointing in the first run.

14:49 The race begins to rise with blows. The Americans stop the clock at 1: 58.515.

14:48 The Americans Di Gregorio and Hollander start from 59,389.

14:46 The Romanians also go behind Vavercak and Zmij, confirming their good performance. 1: 59.937 the total time.

14:45 It’s up to the Romanian couple Gitlan / Serban.

14:43 The Ukrainians go after the Slovak couple, they stop at 2: 00.063.

14:42 It’s time for the Ukrainians Stakhiv / Lysetskyi. They start from 59,983

14:41 The Slovaks are overturned on the final and still make a decent time. Total of 1: 59,842

14:40 Third and last couple who were over the minute in the first run, the Slovaks Vavercak and Zmij.

14:39 Czechs improve their time and stop at 2: 00.117.

14:38 Now it’s up to the Czechs Vejdelek / Pekny.

14:37 Another difficult heat for the Chinese. Total time of 2: 01.572.

14:35 First to descend the Chinese couple Huang / Peng who restarts from 1: 00.732 of the first run.

14:35 Now everything is ready for the start of the second and decisive heat. GO BLUE!

14:32 The fight for the title looks like an all-German affair, between the Windl / Artl couple and the Eggert / Benecken couple, separated by only 45 thousandths after the first run. Third place at 171 thousandths for the Austrians Steu / Koller, under their possibilities in the first heat.

14:30 The first couples to go down will be very far from the medal fight. The race will begin to go live with the first of the two Latvian couples, placed in sixth place after the first heat.

14:27 In front of everyone the legendary Windl / Arlt couple who go in search of the third consecutive gold.

14:24 We will descend in reverse order with respect to the placements of the previous heat. Before the Azzurri the two Latvian couples will come down. We will first have to defend ourselves against them and then try the assault on the medals.

14:22 The Azzurri Rieder and Kainzwaldner restart from fourth place. The podium is 176 thousandths away. The mission is difficult but not impossible.

14:20 Friends of OA Sport, welcome back / i. There are 15 minutes left to the start of the decisive heat to assign the title and medals in double sledding.

14:02 Below is the top 10 at the end of the first run. The second and last heat will start at 14:35. We’ll be back in less than half an hour!

1 WENDL Tobias / ARLT Tobias 58.255 0.000

2 EGGERT Toni / BENECKEN Sascha 58.300 +0.045

3 STEU Thomas / KOLLER Lorenz 58.426 +0.171

4 RIEDER Emanuel / KAINZWALDNER Simon 58602 +0.347

5 BOTS Martins / PLUME Roberts 58.628 +0.373

6 SICS Andris / SICS Juris 58.703 +0.448

7 WALKER Tristan / SNITH Justin 58.895 +0.640

8 CHMIELEWSKI Wojciech / KOWALEWSKI Jakub 58.992 +0.737

9 DENISYEV Aleksandr / ANTONOV Vladislav 59.040 +0.785

10 PARK Jinyong / CHO Jung Myung 59.361 +1.106

14:00 For now, the two Olympic champions Wendl / Arlt are in charge. They are chasing their German compatriots Eggert / Benecken just 45 thousandths behind. The Austrians Steu / Koller are third with 171 thousandths behind the leaders. Fourth place for Riede / Kainzwaldner 347 behind and with 26 thousandths of an advantage over the Latvian pair Bots / Plume.

13:57 So the first heat ended. The Azzurri set an excellent time, the result above all of a very good start. The first three couples are still quite far away, a small gift from one of them will probably be needed to attempt the assault on the medals.

13:55 Czechs sixteenth with 1: 00.248

13:54 Now the last couple will leave.

13:53 1: 00.732 the time of the Chinese couple, last.

13:51 Americans are also far away, 59,389.

13:49 Thirteenth provisional place for the Ukrainians, far with 59,983.

13:47 Twelfth place for the Romanians Gitlan / Serban. 59,694 their time.

13:44 Competitive pairs are essentially over. The Korean pair Park / Cho is tenth with 59,361.

13:42 Third time for Steu / Koller. 58,426 for them who put almost 2 tenths between them and the blues.

13:41 Key moment, it’s up to the Austrians.

13:40 The Canadians Walker / Snith make a mistake on the final and put themselves in sixth position with 58,195. Until halfway through the race they were fighting with the leaders.

13:39 Slovakian couple Vavercak / Zmij set the last time with 1: 00.138

13:38 Now two couples not competing for medals. With the number 11 the Austrians will come down, also fighting for gold.

13:37 Denisyev and Antonov go after the blues! 59,040 their time, too

13:36 Turn of the second Russian couple. They too are contenders for the podium.

13:35 58.992 the time of the Polish couple. They don’t start with medal ambitions.

13:33 Very bad the heat of the Russians !!! So many mistakes for them that stop the clock at 59.376, far from the fight for medals!

13:31 The next descent will be important for the Azzurri’s medal hopes. It’s up to the Russians Bogdanov / Prokhorov.

13:30 Wendl and Artl seem unwilling to abdicate. They take the lead with an excellent 58.255

13:29 SECOND TIME FOR THE BLUES! 58.602 time, good descent for Rieder and Kainzwaldner.

13:28 It’s up to Rieder and Kainzwaldner. COME ON GUYS!

13:27 58,628 their time, seconds.

13:26 It’s time for Bots / Plume, the second Latvian couple

13:25 Super time for Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken. 58,300 and already 4 tenths of an advantage over the Latvians.

13:24 It’s up to Eggert and Benecken, Germany.

13:23 58.703 the time of Sics / Sics. The Latvians who stop the chronometer with a time similar to that of the tests are not perfect.

13:21 START THE FIRST ROUND!

13:19 Now very little is missing. The first to leave will be the Latvian Sics / Sics. The blues will leave for quarters!

13:17 Very technical track that of the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which allows very little margin for error.

13:15 We remind you that unlike the single tests, the doubles races only have two heats. Imperative not to be wrong!

13:13 In the last test the Azzurri placed fifth, 417 thousandths from the leaders, less than 3 tenths from the podium.

13:10 The blue hopes are pinned on the couple formed by Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner, permanently among the top six couples in the world, and among the very first outsiders for a medal position. The fight will be mainly with the Austrian couple Steu-Koller, the Russians Prokhorov-Denisiyev and the Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics.

13:07 The third Luge medal is awarded in Beijing and to look for the favorites, once again we have to look at Germany. The Wendl-Arlt duo will try to make history by winning their third consecutive gold, but this year the internal competition, especially from the Eggert-Benecken duo, is more dangerous than ever.

13:05 Friends of OA Sport, welcome to LIVE LIVE of the double sled race valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the double toboggan race valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. A really interesting race awaits us on the gut of Yanqing, with several pairs ready to aim for the gold medal, while the Italians will look for the perfect test to place the “bang”.

Of course, among the couples ready to win the title, we can only look at Germany. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt are veterans of two gold medals between Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, for which they dream of a historic trio. The top of the class, however, are the compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, bronze four years ago and rulers of the last World Cups. For them only the seal is missing under the Five Circles.

Attention also to the Austrians Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, the Latvians Andris and Juris Sics, the Russians Andrei Bogdanov-Iurii Prokhorov and Aleksandr Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov, without forgetting the blues Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner who have shown they can play (for the podium) almost always.

The first heat of the doubles will start tomorrow at 13.20 Italian (20.20 Chinese), then immediately afterwards we will move on to the second, without interruption, at 14.35. OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from the race, so as not to miss a second of the Olympic toboggan show.

Photo: Lapresse