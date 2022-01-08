Third day of protests for Djokovic in Belgrade. The father: “The whole world is with him, from Muslims to Buddhists”

In Belgrade, hundreds of people returned to the streets today, January 8, to express support for Novak Djokovic. The number one in world tennis is still in Melbourne, waiting to know if his appeal to enter Australia will be upheld. The decision is expected on Monday, January 10th. In the front row among the demonstrators, gathered in front of the Serbian parliament, the father of the tennis player, Srdjan Djokovic, who in recent days compared his son to Jesus. “Now we can no longer talk about the Australian Open, it is not an ‘open’ but a ‘closed’ tournament – he said -. The people and the whole world are with Novak. Everyone supports it: Orthodox, Muslims, Buddhists. For him this is worth more than winning dozens of Grand Slams. You have seen the support paid to him in front of the hotel ».

Djokovic’s mother added: “I know you don’t sleep for him. Please, with the prayer to give him the strength to overcome what happened to him in Australia, ”he said. Novak Djokovic was barred from entering Australia because he allegedly applied for a visa not compatible with the Covid vaccine exemption submitted to participate in the Australian Tennis Open. Today, his lawyers said that the tennis player tested positive for Covid last December 16, and for this he would have been granted the exemption. On December 17, however, Djokovic attended a public event in Belgrade, without wearing a mask, as documented by Open.

