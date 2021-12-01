Third dose against the Omicron variant, Israel: the booster is effective

Also on Omicron Israel arrived first of all. After closing the borders for two weeks as a precaution to counter the new variant of Sars-Cov2, it is precisely from Israel that the first scientific reassurances on the efficacy of the vaccine against the mutation arrive. For the country’s health minister Nitzan Horowitz in fact, “the first indications show that those who have a recall are most likely protected against this variant”. In other words, having received three doses of Pfizer vaccine (as about 44 percent of Israelis did) would seem to guarantee adequate protection even against severe forms of Covid19 caused by the mutation discovered in South Africa.

Not only. In a videoconference held yesterday between the task force for the study of variants of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome and the colleagues of the NICD (National Institute of Infectious Diseases of South Africa) “The epidemiological data shown are not currently able to suggest or confirm a possible increase in infections among vaccinated people. It is therefore possible that the vaccines currently in use maintain their protective capacity against serious disease even in the presence of the new variant “. A clear position that yesterday morning was also underlined by EMA, the European medicines agency. «From the data we see» on Omicron «authorized vaccines are effective and continue to save people from serious illness and death. Even if the new variant will spread more, the vaccines we have will continue to guarantee protection »remarked the executive director of the agency, Emer Cooke, in a hearing in the European Parliament, insisting precisely on the need to make the calls.

Omicron, Moderna’s position

The EMA’s invitation is clear: efforts must be strengthened for the recall campaign. An issue that has been working on in Italy for a month now. To the point that right from today, by accessing the respective digital platforms, it is possible to book the booster for all adult citizens (no longer just the over 40s), provided that at least 5 months have passed since the completion of the primary vaccination cycle. A decisive but necessary acceleration given that, to date, the Italians who have received all three doses are “only” about 6 million, almost 10 percent.

On the other hand, the calendar that the Commissioner for Emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo addressed to the Regions in recent days leaves no room for interpretation: now the goal is to administer 4.6 million vaccines from 1 to 12 December, with an average rate of about 400 thousand inoculations per day. An ambitious target that, even if the Italian vaccination machine has already demonstrated its ability to support in the summer, is by no means taken for granted. In fact, local administrators replied yesterday to the commissioner complaining about a lack of staff for the administration in view of the necessary strengthening of the vaccination hubs. Not only that, many governors – including the Calabrian Occhiuto – have also requested the reopening of the hubs made available by the Defense, as had been arranged months ago during the first phase of the vaccination campaign.

THE EXPERTS

It is no coincidence that the international scientific community responded very piqued to the uneasy words of the managing director of the Moderna pharmaceutical company Stéphane Bancel (in an interview he stated that he expected a “substantial decline” in the effectiveness of the current vaccines against the Omicron variant) calling them, for example, “Premature and misleading at this time.” Among these, for example, the microbiologist Antonio Cassone, member of the American Academy of Microbiology, and former director of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health who specified how “It will be possible to clarify when there will be research data and clinical observations . We already know that these vaccines do not protect sufficiently from infection but protect against disease and it is likely – he continued – that fully vaccinated people, including the third dose as soon as possible for everyone, will be sufficiently protected from the disease ». Indeed for Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza «The vaccination rule is even more valid at this time. Because we have to make room for the virus ».

Also because, given the season, one also has to deal with anti-flu vaccinations. According to the Gimbe Foundation, in fact, four regions and an autonomous province with the available stocks of the flu vaccine do not reach coverage equal to or greater than 75% of the target population by age. They are Piedmont (61%), Molise (60%), Campania (56%), the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (52%) and Valle d’Aosta (48%).