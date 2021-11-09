Third dose for over 60s in pharmacies from 12 November: here is 11 pm in Bergamo

The provisional list of pharmacies that have joined up to now.

From 12 November, those over 60 will be able to carry out the third dose of the antiCovid vaccine also in pharmacies. This was communicated by the Bergamo Health Protection Agency. Currently 23 pharmacies have signed up to the service but this is a list in progress as more members are arriving.

Those wishing to have the third anti-Covid vaccination at the pharmacy must make arrangements directly with the pharmacist who will set the day and date for the inoculation.

This is the provisional list of participating pharmacies, updated to today, November 9th.

– Pierfranco Sangalli & C. SasBERGAMO Pharmacy Via Tasso, 28035 243435

– New Pharmacy Grumellina SRLBERGAMO Via Tadino, 4 / D035 218048

– Farmacia Invernizzi SrlBOTTANUCO Via Papa Giovanni XXIII, 56035 907145

– Pharmacy Dr. Francesca Gambera CASTRO Via Roma, 23035 960540

– Farmacia Pennacchio Srl COSTA VOLPINO Via A.Moro, 8035 972417

– Pharmacy Ornati SncDALMINE Via Papa Giovanni XXIII, 11035 501516

– Pharmacy at the SNC University of Dr. Ernesto De Amici & C. DALMINE Via Marconi, 9035 564103

– Pharmacy S.Carlo SNC Del Dr. Alfredo De Micheli & C. DALMINE Viale Betelli, 108035 561240

– Pharmacy Di Ghisalba SAS – Dr. Massimo Pizzetti & C. GHISALBA Via Provinciale, 48 / b0363 900434

– Pharmacy Petrosillo SNC Di Petrosillo Giovanni & C. LURANO Via S.Lino, 7/9035 800522

– Pharmacy Antica Spezieria & C. Snc MARTINENGO Via Tadino, 70363 987072

– Pharmacy Mauri Dr. Aldo & C. Snc PONTE S.PIETRO Via Roma, 60035 611615

– Nuova SncSERIATE Viale Italia, 72035 294031

– Municipal Pharmacy For Urgnano Bottini Dr. StefanoURGNANO Via C. Battisti, 245035 0383348

– Pharmacy Verdello Centro Delle Dr.Sse Elena Mosconi And Alice Gnecchi & C. SncVERDELLO Via Marconi, 11035 872135

– Pharmacy Dr. Paolo Algisi BALNERARY TRESCORE Via Suardi, 10035 940160

– Pharmacy Seguino Snc Of Dr. Sebastiano E C.COLOGNO AT SERIOVIA LOCATELLI 30/32035 897730

– S. Bonifacio Pharmacy – Dr. Cristina Tomaselli & CSASBRIGNANO GERA D’ADDAVIA VITT. EMANUELE II, 320363 814029

– Pharmacy Alzano Sopra Delle Dottoresse Chiogna, Redondi and Togni SncALZANO LOMBARDOVIA PROVINCIALE, 29035 510771

– Pharmacy S. Paolo – Dr. Massimo Guerzoni SAN PAOLO D’ARGONVIA POPE JOHN XXIII, 25035 958043

– Ancient Pharmacy of Urgnano URGNANOVIA POPE GIOVANNI XXIII, 435035 891058

– Pharmacy Dr.Ssa Grillo ISOLA DI FONDRAVIA ISOLA, 50345 71495

– Pharmacy S. Michele SRLCHIUDUNOVIA C. BATTISTI, 34035 838466

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED