Third dose, obligation for doctors, nurses and RSA: the decree is ready

With contagions on the rise and Europe gripped by the fourth wave of the pandemic, the government is trying to reduce the risk. The first step, next Thursday, will be taken with a anti-Covid squeeze in hospitals and homes for the elderly (RSA). The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in agreement with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, is oriented to launch a measure to make the third dose is mandatory both for the medical staff, both for guests they RSA operators. «One way», they explain to the Ministry of Health, «to prevent the surge in infections from affecting those facing the virus on the front line, such as doctors and nurses. And who is more vulnerable: the elderly ».

In short, it is the “recall” of the vaccine at least six months after the second dose, the weapon with which the government intends to limit the damage of the pandemic in view of Christmas. What happens in the rest of Europe and especially in countries with a lower rate of vaccinations, with hundreds of victims and new restrictions and new lockdowns such as in Austria, Holland, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, etc. in Speranza’s opinion it will not happen in Italy. The winter ahead should not lead to curfews, closures, travel bans between regions, limits on people to be hosted at home for dinners and Christmas parties, as happened a year ago. “This is because”, explains the head of Health, “last December there were no vaccines, while now there are and we have managed to immunize 87% of the population”.

THE DEFENSES

Given that the key to curb the return of Covid is the vaccine – and studies show that over time the protection guaranteed by the second dose is reduced by up to half – the other step of the government will be to allow from 1 December to carry out the administration of the third dose also to citizens between 40 and 59 years old (those over 60 are already authorized). Even without reservation. The latest data, however, reveal that those under 12 are increasingly affected. It is no coincidence that many schools have been quarantined in some classes and the first closures of various schools have already been recorded. So Speranza and Draghi, as soon as the European Medicines Agency (Ema) has given the green light to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children from 5 years of age, will plan the vaccination campaign for the little ones. The vaccine for 5-11 years will not be mandatory, as is already the case for the over 12. And it will not be mandatory for children to have the Green pass either. This means that when mum and dad go to a restaurant, cinema, stadium, theater, theme park, or travel by train, bus, ship, etc, they can take their children without the need to show the Green pass for the children. little ones.

On the government table there is also the hypothesis of a strengthening of the green certification tool, in light of the constant increase in new positive cases, albeit to a lesser extent than other European countries. The changes will be linked to the progress of the pandemic and will take two weeks for an assessment that passes more from Palazzo Chigi than from the Ministry of Health. Connecting the Green pass exclusively to vaccination and overcoming the infection, excluding antigen tests, would be an application, more or less, of what Austria and some lands of Germany have already decided to do. In Italy it would have a side effect: the Green pass is also used for workplaces, in many situations – waste and transport companies, law enforcement agencies, public offices – suspending all non-vaccinated people would cause paralysis.

THE SCENARIOS

There is a plan B: Reinforced green pass (only with vaccine or overcoming the infection) in recreational activities such as restaurant and stadium, light green pass for work (thus leaving also the third option of antigen tests). Experts are pushing to connect the Green pass to the molecular swab, but this would send labs haywire because they would have to evaluate hundreds of thousands of tests every day of those who have to go to work unvaccinated, subtracting resources from tracking (the tests of suspected cases) . Another proposal on the table is to cut the duration of the Green pass to nine months. But experts warn: we are in November, so many green certifications would expire at the same time as the first vaccinated in January, February and March. Furthermore, citizens’ distrust would be fueled, with too many changes taking place. Moral: next week will serve to monitor the progress of the epidemic, if the situation remains under control, interventions on the Green pass will be avoided. If not, the solutions are ready.