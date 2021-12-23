Third dose of Moderna multiplies antibodies against Omicron by 37 times

Third dose of Moderna: they arrive the preliminary data of a research carried out by the American bioengineering giant which highlights how the half-dose booster has extremely significantly increased the levels of antibodies against Omicron compared to vaccinated with two doses. The booster of Moderna is currently given at a dose of 50 micrograms. The company’s announcement found that its 50 microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 37 times. A double dose of 100 micrograms increases antibody levels 83 times the levels seen before a booster. The American giant, however, did not explain the details of this statement, but defined them as reassuring.

Most important side effects with the 100 microgram dose

Both doses caused undesirable effects that were very similar to those experienced with the first two doses. It should be noted that the 100 microgram dose showed slightly more frequent adverse reactions than the authorized 50 microgram dose. In Italy, almost 30% of the vaccinable population received the third dose

Moderna explained that it is already working on a specific vaccine against Omicron, although it seems that the current formulation is already sufficient. As of December 20, according to the Ministry of Health, in Italy there are 14,884,647 people who have received the third dose. This is just over 27% of the vaccinable population.

Third dose of Moderna: for experts at the moment it is sufficient at least in the prevention of severe symptoms

Covid-19 recalls may help improve protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. A variant-specific booster dose is not currently required. The chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, Anthony Fauci, also spoke about it. The expert explained how numerous studies have been conducted around the country and around the world to take a look at how we might prepare in the context of vaccinations.

“The message remains clear: if you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. And especially in the Omicron arena, if you are fully vaccinated, get the booster ”.

It is not known how long the protection of the booster will last

For the third doses of both Moderna and Pfizer, it is not yet known how long the antibody protection lasts. However, an Israeli study carried out only in the laboratory pointed out that as regards Pfizer, the protection would drop already after three months. But also in this case the data coming from real life is needed.

Read also …