Third dose reduces death risk by 90% – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME – People who undergo the third dose of the vaccine have a 90% lower risk of death from Covid-19 than those who stopped at the second dose. This is what emerges from a study coordinated by researchers from Tel Aviv’s Clalit Health Services published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research took into consideration over 800,000 over-fifties vaccinated with two or three doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine between August and September, therefore before the advent of the Omicron variant. In both groups, in the two months following the vaccination, the mortality rate from Covid was very low, but with a notable difference between those who had done two or three doses: in the group that had undergone the booster dose there were 1 , 6 deaths per million for each day of study duration, while in the two-dose group there were 29.8 deaths per million.

“Our study showed that participants who received a booster at least 5 months after a second dose of BNT162b2 had 90% lower mortality from short-term Covid-19 than participants who did not receive a booster. However, studies with longer-term follow-up periods are needed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the booster, “concluded the researchers.

Reduced the risk of severe disease by up to 20 times

According to another study coordinated by the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot in Israel published also in the New England Journal of Medicine, the third dose raises the level of protection against severe forms of Covid-19 up to 2e times; it also offers substantial benefits to younger people as well.

“Although observational studies suggest that the booster dose is effective against both infection and severe disease in the elderly population, the extent of the protection of an additional dose in the younger age groups requires further clarification,” explain the researchers. who focused precisely on an analysis of the defense effectiveness by age group.

The research analyzed data from more than 4.6 million Israelis over the age of 16 who received two or three doses of the Covid vaccine between August and October. Overall, the study shows that the third dose reduces the chances of getting the infection by about 10 times compared to just two doses, with notable differences between the different age groups. In the 16-29 age group the reduction is 17.2 times, 9 times in the 30-39 age group, 9.7 times in the 40-49 age group, 12.2 times in the 50-59 age group and in the over 60s 12.3 times.

The reduction in the risk of serious disease is even higher: in this case there is a reduction of 21.7 times in the age group between 40 and 59 years and of 17.9 times in people over 60 years. The risk of death, on the other hand, is reduced by 14.2 times.

(HANDLE).