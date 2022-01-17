third dose, that’s why it takes effect immediately (and the fourth may not help)

In addition to being able to equip themselves in an impressive way to protect us from the continuous attacks that arrive every day from the outside, our immune system it also has an excellent memory. And so if he shows up for the third time the same potentially threatening foreign body as the SARS-CoV-2, the reaction will certainly be rapid: the forces it will deploy to defend us, ie the antibodies, will therefore be ready without too much delay. Thanks to this natural mechanism, therefore, the third dose of vaccine it becomes protective in a more timely manner than the previous two inoculations.

Omicron, Bassetti: «It will infect everyone by the summer, but it is less serious. Then, herd immunity “

Is Omicron 2 dangerous? Pregliasco: “Sub-variant to be discovered, let’s stay in the bell”

“Memory towards foreign antigens”

“Basically the immune cells that maintain the memory towards the antigens foreign to the organism – he explains Roberto Luzzati, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Trieste – already have this memory of the virus and therefore the booster with the third dose it is already immediately active; then it consolidates in the following two weeks ». In short, our body is programmed to optimize defense times. «The effect is faster – he reiterates Roberto Giacomelli, director of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital of Rome – because we already have an immune system that is alerted. The memory cells are ready immediately because they were stimulated a few months earlier. A new stimulus, therefore, does nothing but find them ready. We also know that, in general, those who have taken the third dose do not develop the disease and have a much higher antibody rate, so they are much more protected. Even if people are infected, they are still healthy. “

The more inoculations are made, therefore, the faster the reaction. “This usually happens in all vaccinations – observes Massimo Andreoni, director of Infectious Diseases of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) – As the number of administrations proceeds, the immune response is faster and faster ». And, in general, the timing is the same for all subjects. «However, we must observe – Andreoni specifies – that there are patients who have good immunity and therefore respond quickly and validly, and others who have reduced immunity and therefore find it difficult to respond to vaccine stimulation. However, remember that even in immunosuppressed patients the third dose often manages to determine a sufficiently valid antibody response “.

It remains to be seen, however, whether further inoculation will be required after the booster. “A fourth dose – admits Luzzati – it will be very probable. In 4-6 months it is conceivable to administer it at least for the fragile population and over 60 years “. But the planning of the next vaccination coverage will depend not only on the spread of the virus, but also on the hospitalizations that will be necessary if the infected people become seriously ill. “Probably – remarks Giacomelli – on the basis of the epidemiological trend a new dose will be possible for everyone, perhaps next autumn, given that we are heading towards spring”. For now, in short, the booster with the third dose could be enough. “For the fourth dose, if necessary – reflects Andreoni – we could think of a much more delayed timing than what was necessary for the third”.

However, the presence of new variants should not be underestimated, which could make the anticovid drugs that are being used so far for global prophylaxis less effective. “It is absolutely useless to make a fourth dose with the same vaccines – warns Mauro Pistello, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Pisa and vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology – What could be done if it were shown that against the new variant the protection with the booster lapses significantly within 4-6 months, it is to use an updated vaccine for the fourth inoculation. Administering another dose or thinking of programming it already at this stage with the same vaccine seems to me absolutely premature ».