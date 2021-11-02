Third dose, the experts: “Necessary for the elderly and frail”

The administration of the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is among the most debated topics of the moment. The scientific world is also partially divided on the subject.

Among the infectious disease specialists who have no doubts there is Antonio Cascio, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Palermo: “It is clear that there is no scientific evidence, because it is the first time that such a case is faced but common sense and experience make us say almost with certainty that the third dose of vaccine it is necessary to do it. Apart from the fact that in other parts of the world we have seen that the rates of antibodies, as the months go by, drop “.

On the same wavelength Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. According to the expert, it is necessary to insist with the administrations, starting from the over 50 not yet vaccinated, to accelerate the third dose for frail over 60 and health workers, over 80 and guests of the RSA. It is equally necessary to “continue to use the mask indoors and avoid gatherings”, as well as to insist on contact tracing and management of outbreaks. “These aspects – he pointed out – are the ones that will allow us to manage the winter adequately. Inevitably in winter, by spending more time indoors, the aerosol facilitates contagion”.

According to Tullio Prestileo, infectious disease specialist at the Civic hospital of Palermo “people over a certain age and people who have an immune deficiency have an advantage in taking the third dose”. To demonstrate the advantage of the booster, the Israeli experience: “This third dose – says Prestileo – strengthens the immunological memory and therefore gives the organism a better ability to respond to a possible infection”.

This efficacy is currently documented – “still not too well” repeats Prestileo – only for these two types of patients: elderly (over 65 by definition) and immunosuppressed. “In the absence of scientific evidence – continues the Palermo specialist – which instead concerns general populations, meaning by this people younger and without pathologies, at the moment there is no evidence that the third dose protects more than the two doses already made”.

There are several cases to consider before talking about the third dose. There has been some confusion in the population between single-dose vaccines, boosters, age groups and different clinical pictures. There are those who took the covid and, after taking a dose of vaccine, wonder whether or not to do the second. “At the moment there is no other booster dose – clarifies the infectious disease specialist – for those who have contracted the covid also because those who have had the covid and have received a dose of vaccine after six months of recovery have a more than peaceful protection he does not need to make further doses “.

Then there are those who have been vaccinated abroad, with a vaccine not present in Italy, and remain without a green pass in the boot. “When you ask me – explains Prestileo – if a dose of vaccine made in another country in the world is valid in Italy, I answer no. Officially no, for the Italian state, the Ministry of Health, it is as if that person had not been vaccinated ”.

