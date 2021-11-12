Third dose vaccine, family doctors: “Essential, useful for everyone”

The third dose of the anti-covid vaccine is “absolutely essential” and useful to everyone. Family doctors are already actively administering the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, particularly in Lazio and Tuscany. The vaccination booster is absolutely essential. We have a strong favorable position, “Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg), told Adnkronos Salute.

“By now we have consolidated data – he underlines – which show how the rate of immunity and the immune response capacity decline over time. In this scenario, we not only agree with the administration of the third dose with the priorities that have been defined so far. , but we believe that all the population already subjected to vaccination should receive the third dose. Also because the vulnerability to the virus has changed, we see many young people infected. The third dose, therefore, is “for Cricelli” an important protection for people and against the circulation of the virus “.

“The request to receive the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, from the elderly, is high. They would even do 5, if necessary. People in the most advanced age groups are in fact those who are most aware of the danger of the coronavirus . They are, rightly, the most worried. The elderly are not only ready to get vaccinated but they are the ones who call us the most and even press to get vaccinated “, continues Cricelli.

“When you understand that the vaccine is a lifesaver – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – there is no reticence. And the elderly understand this more than others. They are aware of their vulnerability”. In general, however, “the requests are also many from all people of other age groups, who have already done the two doses. And we even find ourselves having to explain that they cannot do it because 6 months have not yet passed since the last one. There is a response on the part of the citizens for the vaccination recall, I do not say unexpected, but rather sustained “.