Third dose vaccine for children aged 12 and over: what you need to know

THEThe Covid-19 vaccine takes a step forward in protecting all age groups. Today 5 January 2022 the green light of theAifa to the administration of the dose booster also for children from 12 years of age. This was decided by the Italian Medicines Agency, together with Ministry of Health and following the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) of the third dose of Pfizer vaccine for subjects aged 12-15 years.

Until now, the third dose was only intended for frail children in the 12-15 age group and for those over 16 years of age. Now even the smallest are affected almost as much as adults and can end up in intensive care for the complications of the infection, we have seen this in recent days starting from the hospitals in Brescia and throughout the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Because you need the third dose of vaccine even from 12 years old

«The variants Delta and Omicron attack young people more which have fewer ACE2 receptors and were less involved with the first virus. So it is very important that children between 12 and 16 also start receiving the booster as soon as possible, since with the three doses the protection from the virus is greater. In fact, we must consider theirs greater social activity than adults», Explains the Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, Scientific Director of the Influenza Observatory, Associate Professor of general and applied hygiene at the Virology section of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and Health Director of IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute.

THE children of this age have a higher risk of contagion than younger children, since they begin to move independently from their parents: they go to school, on public transport, rightly attend companions and friends and this interaction between peers must be preserved as much as possible. But in safety. “The booster for children aged 12 and over is mainly used to protect the health of children, but also for the interest of the community”, adds Pregliasco.

Third dose from 12 years: when to book it

For everyone, regardless of age group, starting from 10 January the booster or third dose of the anti Covid vaccine – 19 yes will be able to do four months (120 days) from the second received dose. In this way it will be possible to extend the duration of the Green Pass by another six months (the validity of the certificate from February 1st will not be more than 9 months). From on Monday 10 January, children between 12 and 16 years of age will also be able to receive the third dose, and thus have greater protection from the Omicron variant.

Here all the official information of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19 vaccinations.

