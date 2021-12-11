Third dose vaccine: latest efficacy data. From Israel: “Significant for Omicron”

Rome, 11 December 2021 – The risk of death for whom he has not been vaccinated is 16.6 times higher than those who have had the third dose of the Covid19 vaccine. To put pen to paper the comparison between no vax and those who instead underwent the anti-Coronavirus administration is the report of the Iss. From the data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità it also emerges that, again in the unvaccinated, the risk of death is 11.1 times higher than in those vaccinated with two doses, within five months, and 6.9 times greater than in full course vaccinated from over five months. Numbers that make clear the importance of administration, especially after the spread of Omicron variant.

In this regard, the professor Gili Regev Yochay, of the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, warned that two doses of Pfizer vaccine, after 5 or 6 months, give “no protection” against the Omicron variant, while the booster offers a “significant” protection against severe disease, even if “4 times less” than that offered to Delta. This is the conclusion at the end of a study conducted on two groups of health workers in the facility: one vaccinated with two doses, the other with the booster.

But let’s see the updated data of the ISS report.

After five months from the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination cycle, according to the ISS, “theefficacy of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, goes down from 74% to 39%“. As regards the prevention of severe forms of Covid19, the Institute notes that” vaccination efficacy remains high “, since” the efficacy in vaccinated with a complete cycle for less than five months is equal to 93% compared to not vaccinated “.

The ISS data also indicate that the efficacy “is 84% ​​in vaccinated people with a complete cycle for over five months”. Furthermore, the effectiveness in preventing diagnosis and cases of severe disease “rises to 77% and 93% respectively in subjects vaccinated with additional dose/ booster “.

Even for the little ones we start with the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine, from 16 December for the 5-11 year old age group. According to what was announced, in fact, by the extraordinary commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, 1.5 million doses are ready for distribution. The situation among children, in fact, has been under observation for some time: the ISS in the report emphasizes that in children from 0 to 9 years the incidence has reached in the last week “values more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “, specifying that” the figure has yet to be consolidated “.

But, the ISS continues, in the last three weeks there has been an increase in the weekly incidence in all age groups and from the second decade of October there is an increase in the incidence in the age groups 0-9 years and 10-19 years. The ISS data also indicate that the incidence rises to values ​​between 150 and 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the age group. 40-49 and in that 30-39 years. “Only in the age groups above 80 years old in the last week the incidence remains between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “, details the Institute. Furthermore, analyzing the variation in the incidence at 7 and 14 days, the ISS concludes that” the greatest increase in Covid-19 diagnoses in the 0-19 year-old population, probably also due to the greater screening activity in schools “.

In the last week, one is observed very slight decrease of the number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed among health workers: they are 1,072, compared to 1,083 of the previous week. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss). The percentage of cases diagnosed in health workers thus drops to 1.9%, from 2.1% in the previous week and the bulletin notes that “the decrease in the percentage of cases among health workers compared to the rest of the population is evident, after administration of the booster dose ‘.