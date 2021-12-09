Third dose, when it takes effect and why you can also make the Pfizer-Moderna mix

It should be done after 5 months and takes effect after 14 days: the third dose can also be heterologous. The reservations for the vaccination campaign are proceeding throughout Italy, just in view of Christmas: in fact, considering the times to see the effects, the vaccine will be used precisely to secure the Holidays, for those who have the second dose “about to expire”.

Third dose, when it takes effect

The third dose, as already analyzed for the first doses, needs 14 days to reach its protective effects. Two weeks that, starting from 5 months from the previous dose, keep coverage against the virus. The timing is punctual in order not to end up with “uncovered” periods, therefore at risk.

Who should take the third dose

All those for whom 5 months have passed since the closure of the primary cycle. For experts this is the best waiting time to avoid risks, initially it was decided to wait 6 months, now the date has been brought forward to 5 months. And it is true for everyone, since the so-called fragile categories have been vaccinated first, they will do the third dose first. And so to climb. “The third dose must be taken 5 months after the second dose or the single-dose vaccine – explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan and medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan – everyone must do it, regardless of the antibody titre that does not virus safety “. Many people are in fact asking primary care doctors to be able to do blood tests to see the levels of antibodies still in circulation, after the first vaccination course or the infection healed, but the vaccine must still be done.

Third dose different from the first? It can be done

It has already been made clear that people who have had two doses of Astrazeneca for the first vaccination course should have no doubts about receiving the third dose with a vaccine between Pfizer and Moderna. Indeed, the coverage could be even better, based on what has been analyzed by several international studies.

The same applies to those who could receive an mRna vaccine, therefore Pfizer or Moderna, different from the first cycle: “It is important to know that – explains virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco – the third dose can be heterologous: in addition to being able to make a Pfizer or Moderna after the two doses of Astrazeneca, it is possible and safe to do a dose of Moderna after the first Pfizer cycle and vice versa ».