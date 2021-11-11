Third doses in Puglia, agreement with family doctors

Agreement reached with general practitioners for the vaccination campaign with third doses of the anticovid vaccine: general practitioners will be a further, fundamental piece for administering additional doses and boosters, which is added to the network of points vaccinations, hubs and pharmacies, especially for the frail and most at risk subjects, also guaranteeing home vaccinations for the non-ambulatory.

“I would like to thank – declares the councilor for Health, Pier Luigi Lopalco – the general practitioners who, thanks to the widespread distribution throughout the territory and their direct knowledge of patients, will be able to give a concrete hand in the fight against covid, confirming the excellent results of the coverage already achieved in Puglia “. “The negotiation – explains the director of the health policies department, Vito Montanaro – was demanding because we wanted to enhance the requests of the trade union organizations on the organization of the vaccination campaign in GP clinics, confirming that an evolved model of territorial healthcare is based on the activity of family doctors “.

The regional control room also evaluated the actions to continue the Covid vaccination campaign, based on the indications of the circular of the Extraordinary Commissioner Figliuolo, of last November 4. These are the priorities identified by the control room: – The definition of the actions for the identification of the current audience of the Apulians who will be able to obtain the administration of the third dose; – The definition of the organizational strategy for the continuation of the vaccination campaign; – The definition of the communication campaign in order to sensitize the administration of the third dose, as well as the recruitment of Apulians not yet vaccinated. “The audience – explains the director of the Health Policies department, Vito Montanaro – which includes the target groups potential users of the completion of the vaccination cycle, counts 1.5 million Apulians (1 million over 60, 400 thousand frail, 130 thousand operators sanitary). 110 thousand of the members of this audience have already been vaccinated with the third dose. And soon other target groups such as over 50s, school workers and law enforcement will be added. Finally, the network of active vaccination points will have to be verified in order to make it consistent with the planning of the activities necessary to meet the objectives of the current vaccination campaign “.

From the examination of the data referring to the administration of the second doses, it emerged that around mid-November the number of potential applicants for the administration of the third dose will increase, according to the rules established by the Technical Scientific Committee (additional dose and booster dose). The target groups currently included in the third dose administration campaign, as identified above, will be able to book using the channels already activated (website, Pharmacup, toll-free number). To achieve the set objectives, in addition to the ordinary communication campaign through newspapers, TV and social networks, the active call system will also be used, using regional call centers and sending telephone messages.

“Getting vaccinated early and well – adds the councilor for health, Pier Luigi Lopalco – is the only way we have to avoid serious illnesses among the population most at risk and to pass the winter that is about to come safely”. Meanwhile, the extraordinary measure “Let’s keep businesses” started. It will have an endowment of over 46.2 million euros and the aim of offering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the area, forced to close by decree during 2021, a direct subsidy that compensates for the lower revenues achieved during the pandemic. In this case, it will be a non-repayable refreshment, an extraordinary measure linked to the temporary framework of aid granted by the European Union for Covid. The facilitation tool will be managed by Puglia Sviluppo as a delegated body and will be active from tomorrow, November 9, 2021, and until 12.00 on December 9, 2021. “After the micro-loan of the Puglia Region, opened on October 21 and the maneuver of the Lift Loans, which started in June 2020, we make this additional aid tool available to businesses ”, said the Councilor for Economic Development of the Puglia Region Alessandro Delli Noci.

“So we continue to support companies damaged by the health crisis with extraordinary measures that aim to address the lack of liquidity due to the prolonged closure. Unlike Micro-Loan, “Guardiamo le Imprese” is a refreshment, therefore a direct grant that compensates for the reduction in revenues caused by the pandemic. This refreshment can reach up to 25 thousand euros. These are resources that are transferred to us by the state as refreshment to those realities affected by the pandemic, including small artisans, barbers, hairdressers, the beauty sector, wedding, street vendors, the sports and entertainment sector and others. It is a further effort that testifies to the commitment of the Puglia Region to support the business world with an injection of liquidity, which represents not only a breath of fresh air but an encouragement to restart even in a moment of great difficulty. Added to Micro-loan and the extraordinary measure for publishing, this further effort is worth more than 128 million euros ”.

How does the tool work? The “Guardiamo le Imprese” extraordinary aid measure is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with an operational headquarters in Puglia, forced to close by decree in the course of 2021. Companies that have not obtained further specific aid may participate in the notice by the Puglia Region including those provided by Micro-loan (2020 and 2021 editions) and Circulating Title II (Chapter 3 and Chapter 6) from the measures We Guard Tourism in Puglia 2.0 and We Guard Culture in Puglia 2.0. The company must have achieved in the period 1 July 2020-30 June 2021, a turnover that does not exceed 70% of that achieved in the period 1 July 2019-30 June 2020. Basically, the comparison between the two periods must result in a decrease of at least 30%. The benefit consists of a refreshment (non-repayable) that can reach up to 25 thousand euros. The application must be submitted through the custodiamoleimprese.regione.puglia.it portal from 9.11.2021, publication date in the Official Bulletin of the Puglia Region, and until 12.00 on 9.12.2021. The measure is linked to the temporary framework of aid granted by the European Union for the health emergency from Covid 19.