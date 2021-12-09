Third doses, Pfizer is now in short supply on the Island

In the cold rooms of the regional centers of Sardinia there are more vials of the anti-Covid vaccine from Moderna than from Pfizer, and there is a risk that the stocks of the latter will run out and there is instead an overabundance of the former. One or the other for the citizen makes no difference but the difficulties arise because many refuse the heterologous injection and pretend to choose, slowing down the queues and sometimes even giving up the third dose.

Nationally there are 5.4 million vials: 3.3 are those of Moderna (in reality they are double because half of them are used for the third recall), all with relative expiry dates.

“We are experiencing slowdowns due to people who do not want to make Moderna – explains Gabriele Mereu, head of Vaccinoprophylaxis at Ats Sud Sardegna – Pfizers are running out, so we are using Moderna for third and first doses, and Pfizer for the second ones”.

The vaccines, he stresses, “are absolutely identical, they are both mRna, the shift is recommended and the efficacy is equal, ‘bargaining’ is not acceptable. Embarrassing episodes are happening, twenty minutes of arm wrestling with people who believe they know more than doctors, and all this causes difficulties for the smooth functioning of our hub. I would like to appeal to all users: safely take the third dose with the Moderna even if you have previously received another one, do not miss the shift and the opportunity to strengthen your protection after five months, you must trust what they have established the health authorities, the campaign must accelerate not slow down, and we must all be safer during the holidays ”.

