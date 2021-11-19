“Third doses slowly. Watch out for Christmas”

For this Christmas “I think we should worry, that is, plan things out by imagining an unpleasant scenario“, Fabrizio Pregliasco, Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan, to the microphones of iNews24.

Professor, how should we prepare for another Christmas with Covid?

“I think we have to worry, that is, plan things by imagining an unpleasant scenario, also in light of what is happening in Europe. The ideal would be to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet, but this won’t be easy. Above all we should go on with the third doses. As we are seeing right now, we are moving forward with a bit of a slow pace. Instead it is important to better protect those who are already vaccinated to avoid the reduction of the effectiveness of the vaccine. Then it remains to adopt great common sense and plan contacts“;

How?

“Every interpersonal contact, let’s not forget, is at risk and we must be careful, especially in the case of visits to the most fragile relatives and at risk of infection. For dinners, resize them. Then it all depends on how the virus will evolve in the coming weeks“;

If there is an unvaccinated person in the family, would you recommend spending Christmas together anyway?

“Care must be taken. But then again, we will see how the overall trend goes“;

How far will you have to go to worry?

“Mathematical models tell us 30,000 cases a day. We hope that the data remain comforting, especially on the efficacy of vaccination, in order to be more sure about the effect of hospitalization. I believe that it will be necessary, on the part of the Government, to study ways that reduce the number of contacts and ensure greater safety in movements, in the hope of not going back“;

The 2G and 3G models for the unvaccinated during the holiday season?

“These are only contagion containments, as if we were closing and reopening a tap. The situation is not easy and the decision is more political, but there is no perfect manual“;

In general, do you think the Austrian model is feasible in Italy?

“It is clear that 2G is a better measure than 3G but it depends on the contexts. 3G are better applicable to work contexts, as they involve the use of tampons, while 2G are better applicable to recreational activities“;

Would you agree to institute a lockdown for the unvaccinated in Italy for the Christmas period?

“We will see how the situation will go in the coming weeks. I think it should also be evaluated with a view to any returns to yellow or orange areas. For now there are none, but some regions are at risk. It is all to see“;

Austria has instituted a generalized lockdown of 20 days, which will subsequently continue only for the unvaccinated, and also mandatory vaccination. Germany, on the other hand, does not rule out the possibility of a lockdown …

“There is no coordination at the European level. The various countries are looking for their solutions, then there is to evaluate the feasibility and feasibility based on the trend of the infections“;

In your opinion, apart from Italy, is there a virtuous country in Europe?

“In Portugal they are doing well by choosing the path of progressiveness. They reopened gradually and not as recklessly as Britain did or with a lack of coordination like Germany“;

How long do you think the Green pass should last?

“I believe that the right compromise, I believe, may be nine months, also in order not to overwhelm the organization of the recalls: there is still a residual protection after six months. I believe that these are attempts that can best be profiled in the hope of maximum citizen acceptance“;

There is still a good slice of no-Vax Italians …

“We still have to try to convince them. It is obvious that the more time passes the more we understand that these people have no intention of getting vaccinated. It will not be easy“;

What, in your opinion, should be done to convince them?

“Maybe we have to hope for the new Novavax vaccine, but it still takes time. Or through active calls, which is an invitation activity and seek contacts with trained professionals“.