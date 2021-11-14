“Third doses? There is no money.” Sos Regioni: health at risk – Chronicle

Bologna, November 14, 2021 – “Third doses? We will continue to vaccinate according to the objectives of the Government. But the risk, indeed, the certainty, is that many Regions will struggle to close their budgets if the state does not receive additional funds for all Covid expenses “, says Raffaele Donini, councilor for health of Emilia-Romagna. From Bologna to the rest of the country, the battle against the pandemic also passes through the accounts (4 billion is missing on the table) and a responsibility that becomes social: “The Regions are not looking at their portfolios and have been fighting for months trying to save as many lives as possible. Nothing it will make us back away. But while the horses are running, somebody will worry that they don’t arrive dead at the finish. ” Councilor Donini, what is the scenario then? “The real risk is that most of the …

Councilor Donini, what is the scenario then?

“The real risk is that most of the Regions, once the pandemic has been mitigated or overcome, will find themselves not planning the health care of the future, but paying off the debts of the recent past, at the time of the pandemic”.

So, now, who has to pay?

“It is unthinkable that the costs of a pandemic are largely discharged on the ordinary budgets of the Regions. This would make deficits inevitable or worse still the disruptions that the Regions do not deserve. Situations that would jeopardize and sterilize that season of investments and expansions of health services that we have been saying, for at least 18 months, that we want to start once the pandemic is over “.

Is this the crossroads? Or is Covid vaccinated and managed, or services cut? There are situations where it is not known how to reopen vaccination hubs.

“We will continue to run, we will not limit every possible effort. But the state asks itself: do we want the expansive season of healthcare to become pure rhetoric? Deficits and disruptions would compromise citizens’ right to health or lead to measures to contain spending”.

So how are you going to act?

“In the meantime, the president of the State-Regions Conference Massimiliano Fedriga has called a meeting of the presidents of the regions for Tuesday, also inviting the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate and the Health and Budget committees. seat in which the Regions will be able to reiterate this request that we expect the Government to accept “.

Billions are missing.

“The regions spent 8 billion to manage Covid in 2021 and received just over 3 billion. Also putting huge own resources to cover the costs for both 2020 and 2021. What we are asking now is a political table: this it is not a matter that we can leave only to the diligent officials of the ministries. We want to sit around a table and establish what costs are to be charged to the Regions and what costs must be borne by the State. I am thinking, for example, of the renewal of the national contract of the sector or of the ‘increase in energy costs, but first of all at Covid “.

In 2022, however, the state will invest another two billion in the National Health Fund.

“This is good news, but they would be absolutely insufficient if all the costs were to weigh on the Regions. It is a bipartisan issue: there are no political colors, the alarm is serious and awareness is needed”.

Let’s go back to the third doses. The audience is also expanding to the 40-59 age range and then who knows.

“The theme is precisely this: resources are needed because citizens are now accustomed to a vaccination campaign that has really taken off and at the same time healthcare has returned to its job in the regions in the provision of all scheduled services, recovering even those not carried out in the various pandemic waves “.

Finally, the risk is a disparity of treatment for people according to the territories.

“Almost all the regions have run out of resources, it is clear that those that have a stronger territorial health system, or have nearby health centers and vaccination centers, and have relationships with general practitioners and pharmacies will be less disadvantaged. they are ending: it is unthinkable to tackle the pandemic without the government recognizing this issue “.