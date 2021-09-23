Third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie title and release date revealed



It will be called The Secrets of Dumbledore – Dumbledore’s Secrets and will arrive in cinemas on April 15, 2022. The third installment of Fantastic beasts will be released earlier than expected: the designated date was July 15, but Warner Bros. has decided to move it forward by three months.



The official synopsis reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, he assigns magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter animals old and new and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines? ”.



David Yates, former veteran of the saga of Harry Potter, will direct the film of the prequel saga, set decades before the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione and centered on the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who becomes the confidant of a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, during the ascent into Grindelwald’s Hitler style.



The third film by Fantastic beasts sparked a lot of controversy last November when Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald, had to abandon the series at Warner’s request following the accusations of ex-wife Amber Heard. As previously announced, Mads Mikkelsen will replace Depp. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams. Steve Kloves, who has worked on many of the films for Harry Potter, is writing the script for the film with JK Rowling.