third knockout in a row for the Sampdoria

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sassuolo-Sampdoria Primavera: live news with official formations, result, report cards, match report and summary

There Sampdoria Primavera collects the third consecutive defeat in the league. After Rome and Milan, also the Sassuolo overtakes the blucerchiati of Tufano: he ends at Ricci 3-2 for neroverdi. Here are the votes of the match.

Summary Sassuolo Sampdoria Primavera 3-2

1 ‘First half start – The challenge begins at the Ricci stadium in Sassuolo!

4 ′ Thrill for Sampdoria – Error in the disengagement phase of Saio, break of Aucelli who kicks with the right and touches the net of the advantage

11 ′ Problems for Di Stefano – The Sampdoria bomber remains on the ground due to a bruise on his right ankle: only a small fright, Tufano is not forced to the first substitution of the match

15 ‘Sassuolo again – Descent on the left of Diawara, which converges towards the center but kicks weakly in the arms of Saio

25 ‘Sampdoria close to scoring – Assist in the kiss of Paoletti for Di Stefano, who wastes the advantage with an overhead kick: very high ball

27 ‘Goals from Mata – The neroverde striker escapes Samotti in speed and stabs Saio with a surgical low shot: Sassuolo in the lead

32 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Di Stefano can’t make it, Montevago enters his place

34 ‘Karamoko dangerous – The striker neroverde drunk Pozzato with a series of feints and throws the ball with his left, without however framing the goal defended by Saio

44 ‘Four minutes of recovery

45 ‘+ 2’ Penalty for Sampdoria – Migliardi overtakes Zenelaj who holds him back and commits an irregularity: the referee Scarpa immediately points to the spot

45 ‘+ 3’ Goals from Aquino – The Sampdoria captain displaces Zacchi and signs the equalizer, his fourth season!

45 ‘+ 4’ End of the first half – The teams return to the locker room for the break: 1-1 at Ricci, Aquino responds on a penalty to Mata’s Neroverde advantage

46 ‘Start of the second half – Ricci’s match resumes! Double change for Sampdoria: outside Pozzato and Samotti, inside Perego and Sepe

52 ‘Sampdoria forward – Managed action of the Sampdoria, Sepe serves Malagrida for the first intention conclusion that goes out at the bottom

53 ‘Montevago plays the charge – The attacker creates the space and ends from distance, the shot comes out weak and is neutralized by Zacchi

63 ′ Flamingo Goals – The defender soars with his head and surprises Saio in the corner to his left: Sassuolo has the advantage again

65 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Bontempi out, Leonardi in

66 ‘Double change for Sassuolo – Outside Karamoko and Pieragnolo, inside Daniels and Macchioni

76 ‘Double change for Sassuolo – Outside Mata and Diawara, inside Kumi and Ferrara

80 ‘Kumi’s goal – Just a few minutes for the attacker to leave his mark: violent shot under the crossbar, Saio beaten: Sassuolo ahead for 3-1 over Sampdoria

82 ‘Perego sent off – It rains in the wet for the Sampdoria: double yellow card for the Dorian winger, Tufano’s team remains in ten men

84 ′ Change for Sampdoria – Outside Somma, inside Porcu

86 ′ Change for Sassuolo – Outside Flamingo, inside Cehu

89 ‘Four minutes of recovery

90 ‘+ 1’ Montevago Goals – Clamorous error of the Sassuolo defense, Montevago takes advantage of it and reopens the distance

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the game – Sassuolo snatches three important points from Sampdoria: at the Ricci stadium it ends 3-2 for the neroverdi

Man of the match: Aucelli (Sassuolo) PAG AND LLE

Sassuolo Sampdoria Primavera 3-2: result and match report

MARKERS: 27 ‘Mata, 45’ + 3 ‘rig. Aquino, 63 ‘Flamingo, 80’ Kumi, 90 ‘+ 1’ Montevago.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Zacchi; Paz, Miranda, Flamingo (86 ′ Cehu), Pieragnolo (66 ′ Macchioni); Abubakar, Zenelaj, Aucelli, Karamoko (66 ′ Daniels), Mata (76 ′ Kumi), Diawara (76 ′ Ferrara). Available: Vitale, Bonucci, Ahmed, Cavallini, Casolari, Forchignone, Estevez. Trainer: Bigica.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-1-1): Saio; Samotti (46 ′ Sepe), Aquino, Bonfanti; Somma (84 ′ Porcu), Bontempi (65 ′ Leonardi), Paoletti, Pozzato (46 ′ Perego), Migliardi; Malagrida; Di Stefano (32 ‘Montevago). Available: Tantalocchi, Naples, Dolcini, Polli, Chilafi, Bianchi, Catania. Trainer: Tufano.

REFEREE: Collegno shoe. Assistants: Peloso di Nichelino and El Filali di Alessandria.

WARNINGS: Bontempi, Flamingo, Pieragnolo, Zacchi, Paoletti, Somma. EXPELLED: Perego.