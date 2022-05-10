Third Largest Stablecoin Loses Its Dollar Peg, Hitting Crypto Market

The break in parity began over the weekend (photo: The Man in the Mirror)

The third stablecoin with the largest volume in the market, TerraUSD (UST), lost its exchange rate 1 to 1 with the dollar on Tuesday and fell to 84 cents per unit prompting a rush of investors to sell their holdings fearing it will continue to fall in value.

In what was the worst day for the crypto market in almost four months -in which Bitcoin (BTC) fell almost 10% and reached USD 30,918-, UST’s panic sale also hit related cryptocurrency LUNA, which has plunged 45% since Sunday, wiping out nearly $7 billion of market value.according to data from CoinMarketCap.

While stablecoins are supposed to maintain a link to the value of currencies such as the US dollar, the most common mechanism for these cryptos to maintain their price is to be backed by other crypto assets (such as DAI) or crypto equivalents. cash (such as USDT or USDC).

But UST lacks such asset backing, relying instead on trading and treasury management to hold its value via another volatile cryptocurrency, LUNA, through programming algorithms in the terra blockchain.

A simple way to understand it is that for every TerraUSD created, approximately $1 worth of LUNA is withdrawn from circulation and vice versa.

This design was criticized by analysts for being risky as they rely on traders to bring the value back to $1 instead of having assets continuously support the price and in case traders are unwilling to buy them, coins can suddenly drop in price.

The break in parity began over the weekend, with a series of large TerraUSD withdrawals from the Anchor Protocol, a kind of decentralized bank for crypto investors, he said. Ilan Solott, Partner at crypto hedge fund Tagus Capital LLP.

Anchor Protocol – a system based on the technology of the same Terra block chain network – had precisely been an important factor in the growth of the stable coin in recent months, by allowing investors in cryptocurrencies to obtain returns of almost the 20% per year by lending your TerraUSD holdings.

Bitcoin collapses and touches minimum trading values ​​of the last year and a half

ANDhe Bitcoin (BTC) continued its losing rally reaching the $30,000 zone on Monday a minimum trading value for the best-known cryptocurrency in the last year and a half, and accumulates a 55% decline since its maximum in November.

Since January 28, 2021, there have been only seven days in which Bitcoin traded below $31,000: yesterday was one of them. REUTERS

BTC fell as low as $30,918 in New York on Monday (-11%), its biggest intraday decline since Jan 21, while some major cryptocurrencies posted even deeper declines like Ehter (-11%), Solana (- 14%) and Avalanche (-18%)among others.

Since January 28, 2021, there have been only seven days in which Bitcoin traded below $31,000: yesterday was one of them.

The global flight of riskier investments due to the rise in interest rates by the United States Federal Reserve (FED) is being particularly difficult for cryptocurrencies, which lost almost USD 750,000 million in market capitalization in the last six months. weeks (-35%) and USD 1.6 billion since November (-55%), when it had reached its capitalization record of USD 3 billion.

“We are seeing a slow-motion collapse, in part because it has mainly been the long holders selling rather than leveraged liquidations” (Novogratz)

Similarly, the main indices have recorded sharp falls so far in 2021: S&P 500 (-16.6%), Dow Jones (-12.2%) and Nasdaq (-30.7%).

“We are seeing a slow-motion collapse, in part because it has mainly been the long holders selling rather than leveraged liquidations.”Josh Lim, head of derivatives at brokerage Genesis Global Trading, told Bloomberg.

For its part, Michael Novogratza cryptocurrency investor led by Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., warned that it expects things to get worse before they get better.

“Cryptocurrency trades have likely correlated with the Nasdaq until we achieve a new equilibrium,” the specialist said.

Rising interest rates are making individual and institutional investors ponder the outlook for the crypto market, according to Edul PatelCEO of Mudrex, an algorithm-based cryptocurrency investment platform.

Bitcoin’s more than 30% drop in 2022 compares with a more than 10% decline in global bonds and stocks, and a 2.5% advance in gold.

“The downtrend is likely to continue for the next couple of days,” Patel said, adding that Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.

