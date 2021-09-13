third marriage for the pop star

Britney Spears announced on Instagram the engagement with her partner and personal trainer, Sam Asghari. The video on social media, accompanied by the comment “I can not believe it!”, in a few hours it has collected millions of views, likes and tens of thousands of comments. The film shows the 39-year-old pop star and her 27-year-old partner showing off the engagement ring. He also posted a photo on his profile in which he kisses Britney and shows the finger with the ring. The singer was married from 2004 to 2006 to the rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. He had previously had a brief marriage with Jason Alexander, childhood friend married in Las Vegas in 2004: the relationship was canceled after just 55 hours. The news comes a few days after the request, presented to the Los Angeles court by his father James Spears, to end the legal protection of the artist, which the man has held for 13 years.